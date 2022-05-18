Lionel Messi could buy Floyd Mayweather’s yacht with shares of the Inter Miami player

Lionel Messi is reportedly in line to receive shares of David Beckham’s Inter Miami, which would have pocketed him enough to buy Floyd Mayweather’s yacht.

Messi, 34, has agreed on a deal to join the MLS squad once his contract with PSG expires next year, according to DirecTV, via Marca. Not only would it see him join as a player, it would also get him a 35% stake in the club.

Inter Miami were valued at between £ 483 million and £ 524 million by Sportico last year, meaning Messi’s share would be worth £ 169 million and £ 183 million. The football icon would then have the funds to grab the luxury boat that boxing legend Mayweather spent $ 200 million (£ 161 million) on in 2018.

The 70-foot-long ship is complete with several bedrooms, a cinema room, and a large swimming pool. Messi already has a place to stay should he move to Miami, though, as he reportedly bought a £ 7.25 million apartment in the city last year.

That heightened speculation about a transfer and had previously expressed his desire to play in America before his career ended. But Dad and Officer Jorge rejected suggestions that his son has already planned the move.

He told Le Parisien: “Leone hasn’t decided his future yet. And if Leo Messi has crossed paths with David Beckham in the last few hours, it is only in the context of PSG’s stay in Doha that the former English midfielder plays the role of ambassador for the next World Cup in Qatar ”.

Messi was photographed with Beckham this week. The former England captain, co-owner and president of Inter Miami met with his former team and posed for photos with their current stars.



Beckham made no secret of his desire to sign Messi in the past. Previously he said, “Well, you know what, we have great opportunities in Miami.

“We have been contacted by many different players for the possibility of joining the team. As with any owner, you really want the best players.



If we have the opportunity to bring players like Cristiano [Ronaldo] or Leo… I have such admiration for them as athletes, if we could bring those players then great ”.

Co-owner Jorge Mas also hinted at Messi’s signing, telling the Miami Herald in February: “Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished.



“I think, and David [Beckham] has a relationship with him, that if he leaves PSG, by the time he leaves PSG we would love to have Messi as a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community.

“It can happen? We will push. I’m an optimist at heart, can I see it happen? It is a possibility “.