Liam Neeson May Be Known For His Action Movies, But There’s One Denzel Washington Action Role He’s Totally Obsessed With

For someone who has kicked as much ass as Liam Neeson over the years, action art is something that has definitely caught the man’s eye. From Taken for Memoryand all the upcoming movies on the road, Neeson knows the action, plain and simple. Which is why it’s impressive, and even more exciting, that he recently admitted that he’s obsessed with Denzel Washington. Equalizer films.

In a role that occupies the same kind of space as Liam Neeson’s action efforts, it’s Washington’s role as the cinematic Robert McCall that has the Irish actor fanned out. During an interview with slashfilm to promote his recent psychological thriller Memory, Neeson recounted some of his acting heroes from his childhood. In that same breath, he expressed the following support for Denzel Washington’s acting skills:

Denzel Washington. I mean, Denzel is a fantastic actor, I think he’s probably our best movie star in this country. I’ve seen it on stage. I have seen many of his movies. I love those Equalizer movies. I mean, Antoine Fuqua, I love those movies. Denzel could do that too. He can show strength and solidity and touch vulnerability, he is incredibly vigilant.

Right there is an apt version of Washington’s legendary acting career. Not only that description summarizes the equalizer movies quite well, but could also be applied to various Other Iconic Denzel Washington Movies . I could easily use Liam Neeson’s words to describe his leadership in The tragedy of Macbeth as could his performance as vengeful bodyguard John Creasy in Tony Scott’s Man on Fire.

Both movies see the Academy Award winner as equal parts murderer and sympathetic victim of fate, depending on how you view those stories, of course. Even with the most indulgent reading of those parts, Denzel Washington’s acting chops absolutely touch the vulnerable as well as the vicious. It’s a combination that even Liam Neeson has exhibited in his career, which is probably part of why he’s so drawn to his peers’ work.

Now that Liam Neeson has admitted himself as a fan of Washington’s work, it’s probably a safe bet that he was excited by the news that one third Equalizer the movie is on its way . Of course, that enthusiasm could lead to other exciting developments if everyone involved were properly motivated. In other words, maybe there’s a chance Neeson and Denzel Washington will team up on that new Equalizer film or other project in the future.

It’s not such a crazy perspective, as Liam Neeson’s Potential naked gun restart you can thank your love of Leslie Nielsen movies for keeping you alive for so long. It’s hard to think that Denzel Washington isn’t at least curious to be a part of Neeson’s continuing career in all-action takedowns . The only question is, should these two actors fight on the same side, or would it be more fun to face them on the big screen?

