Liam Neeson May Be Known For His Action Movies, But There’s One Denzel Washington Action Role He’s Totally Obsessed With

For someone who has kicked as much ass as Liam Neeson over the years, action art is something that has definitely caught the man’s eye. From Taken for Memoryand all the upcoming movies on the road, Neeson knows the action, plain and simple. Which is why it’s impressive, and even more exciting, that he recently admitted that he’s obsessed with Denzel Washington. Equalizer films.

In a role that occupies the same kind of space as Liam Neeson’s action efforts, it’s Washington’s role as the cinematic Robert McCall that has the Irish actor fanned out. During an interview with slashfilm to promote his recent psychological thriller Memory, Neeson recounted some of his acting heroes from his childhood. In that same breath, he expressed the following support for Denzel Washington’s acting skills:

Denzel Washington. I mean, Denzel is a fantastic actor, I think he’s probably our best movie star in this country. I’ve seen it on stage. I have seen many of his movies. I love those Equalizer movies. I mean, Antoine Fuqua, I love those movies. Denzel could do that too. He can show strength and solidity and touch vulnerability, he is incredibly vigilant.

