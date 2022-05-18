La Nación / Taylor Swift and a Paraguayan graduate from New York University

This Wednesday, the famous 32-year-old singer, songwriter and actress, Taylor Swift revolutionized the different platforms, after receiving her Honoris Cuasa Doctorate in Fine Arts, awarded by the University of New York during the graduation ceremony that took place in Yankee Stadium; where she also made the speech to the entire generation 2022.

In this regard, Taylor shared with her followers on her Instagram account a video in which she is seen posing in traditional alumni attire, while her father takes a picture of her, and wrote at the bottom of the publication “Wearing a cap and gown for first time, see you soon NYU”; thus quickly achieving more than 2.6 million reactions by not only her fans but also the entire large digital audience.

For its part, the prestigious educational institution issued an official statement stating: “Miss Swift is one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation. She is the only female artist in history to win the music industry’s highest honor, the Grammy Award for Album of the Year (AOTY), three times. She is the only solo artist this century to have three No. 1 albums in one year.”

In this context, it should be noted that Taylor Swift is one of the most successful artists in the music industry in recent times, thanks to her talent and style; so she has been a source of inspiration for several generations.

It’s news: A man breaks the record by turning 84 in the same job

However, not only Taylor Swift was the protagonist on the date, since at the same event, Paraguayan Camila Aguirre also received her university degree during the ceremony; So in the last few hours, the compatriot became a trend on social networks, when a photo of her screaming at the stadium with the tricolor flag and the Paraguayan shield went viral.

Also read: Isabel II participates in the official inauguration of a London subway