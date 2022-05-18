Kylie Jenner accused of flaunting her wealth as she displays a $ 210,000 Birkin bag before boarding a $ 72 million private jet on video

KYLIE Jenner sparked negative reactions after the beauty mogul flaunted her expensive accessories and private jet.

The 24-year-old shared a TikTok showing her lavish lifestyle on her way to the Billboard Music Awards.

The reality star captures a video of herself wearing a gray jumpsuit paired with a $ 210,000 Birkin bag in the short video.

He then records himself boarding his $ 72 million private jet, where a custom “Kylie” carpet has been laid out on the tarmac for his arrival.

The Hulu star continued to be showered with luxuries during her flight, including a five-star breakfast and coffee in a personalized “Kylie Air” mug.

She also documented her glam session with 4-year-old daughter Stormi, who came to support her father, Travis Scott’s performance at the show.

The trio walked the red carpet together before the father of two took the stage.

Reddit users, however, had opinions about Kylie showing her elaborate fortunes in the video, namely her expensive designer bag.

“Imagine being so rich that you can just lose $ 200,000 on a simple looking purse it must be nice to scroll through and never worry about your bank balance again,” commented one person.

“I don’t understand the concept of wanting these bags just for their price or the fact that ‘everyone has one / wants one’ or that it should mean something.

“Yes, they are nice (some of them) but I can’t even imagine paying 25K for a bag… it’s insignificant. and stupid. and frankly, pathetic, ”said another.

“They are just a status symbol. This is not the actual stock exchange, ”added a third party.

“The only special thing about these bags is the price. They’re just basic bags, ”echoed a fourth fan.

Kylie’s luxury trip wasn’t the first time she’s flaunted her wealth on social media this week.

DATE NIGHT

Earlier this week, Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a $ 760 Dion Lee corset top paired with $ 918 Heron Preston ripped jeans for a date night with her dad Travis.

She completed her look with a $ 1,420 Dion Lee trench coat and two Ruby Stella silver rings worth nearly $ 2,000.

The TV star modeled the outfit as she posed for a selfie with the rapper in their extravagant hotel room after the awards ceremony.

The couple went to dinner and a cocktail together to relax after Travis’ performance.

Kylie has been criticized in the past for her love of all things designer.

PRECIOUS STROLLER

Days earlier, she was targeted after she filmed herself pushing a $ 5,000 Dior stroller for her son.

Critics have criticized the purchase, especially since medium strollers, such as those from Pottery Barn, cost just $ 189.

“Keep flaunting your wealth Kylie – that’s the only thing you know how to do,” wrote one user.

In addition to their daughter, Stormi, Kylie and Travis are also parents of a three-month-old son.

