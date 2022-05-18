Kourtney Kardashian breaks the rules with her daring wedding dress

Photo credit: @kourtneykardashian – Instagram

It’s only been a month since the older sister of the Kardashian clan and her partner Travis Barker surprise the world that they got married in Las Vegas. A “wedding” that, despite the fact that we have just confirmed it was an informal celebration, many were the people who thought that it was the definitive commitment despite the fact that Kourtney denied it through networks. But now yes, the most viral couple of the moment gives the ‘yes I want’ for the civil thing in an intimate ceremony in the court of the center of the city of Saint Barbara.

The official commitment was given on May 15, and despite the fact that it is a date with special relevance for the businesswoman, everything indicates that her sisters were not present. A justified fault if it were only a legal procedure to be able to celebrate the great official wedding, as they assure from People magazine. Be that as it may, what is obvious is that Kourtney left us all speechless with her wedding dress.

A somewhat unusual design in this type of celebration that, although it has been praised by many of its fans for considering that it follows the unique essence of the celebrityhas also aroused hundreds of critics who define it as a wedding dress “inappropriate”.

A short tight dress with straps? Perhaps it would be a perfect option to wear at a party and not as a bride. However, Kourtney Kardashian decided to take a risk and bet on what she wanted on her day regardless of what others said.

It is a design of Dolce and Gabbanaa model with corset style that sweeps between celebrities more explosive. In the center of the body of the dress, a heart made with rhinestones that -without a doubt- is the most original element of the outfit, although its semi-sheer short veil of the same fabric as the long gloves that he wore did not leave anyone indifferent.

As well as the rooms in black for which it was decided for the act, thus breaking the harmony of white. While for your beauty look, her hair was pulled back in a simple, casual bun and a very natural makeup that hardly stood out.

Undoubtedly, it is a quite peculiar bridal outfit that has aroused media interest and, consequently, a strong controversy among its fans. What side are you on?

