Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, super trash wedding. Photo and video

In April they were married in Las Vegas in Rock & roll style, after a month’s “legal” ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. And someone whispers that they will soon make the trio in Italy

They have already renamed them “The Kravis”. Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and Blink 182 drummer, are officially married in Santa Monica, California. They had met at a party with friends, had dated and fallen in love with her so much that in the autumn Barker had asked her to be married (the third for the drummer who was married to Shanna Moakler and Melissa Kennedy) with great romanticism. Imagine that big shaven man, dark glasses and completely tattooed kneeling in front of his beloved and asking for her hand – photo | video

ELVIS HAS GIVEN HIS BLESSING – Trash and tradition intertwine in the evolution of the couple’s love, romantic the marriage proposal, absolutely trashy american style the first (unofficial) wedding that took place on the night between 5 and 6 April immediately after the evening of the Grammy’s Awards. They said their first “yes” in front of a priest dressed like Elvis, in a leather jacket and bare chest (for him) in a super armored chapel in Las Vegas. Two souls and styles that meet. And it appears evident in the caption of the photos: “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am” writes Kourtney “after an epic night and some tequila, a queen and her beautiful kings ventured into the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (unlicensed). Practice makes perfect”. And surely the sunglasses served to hide the excesses of the evening.

THE SECOND YES LOOKS LIKE A FASHION SERVICE – And since “practice makes perfect” in mid-May the couple repeated the ritual (this time in court in Santa Barbara, California). And the usual photos seem suitable for a fashion magazine in her white dress, very short and shaggy, with headdress, dizzying décolleté that leaves nothing to the imagination and black shoes with maxi heels. He in a tuxedo with a Korean collar and sunglasses. A mysterious and enigmatic total black. And many already dream of the third ceremony in Italy, this time under the eyes and the lenses of the photographers.





