Kim Kardashian’s daughter North stuns fans as she snatches a £ 200 signature ball

Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North, 8, was photographed in a $ 250 (£ 200) Versace basketball, shortly after the star gave her son Psalm a $ 200,000 (£ 161,000) chain.

The eight-year-old was spotted leaving her basketball game with Kim, 41, and her friend Maxwell Johnson.

North wore his sports team uniform, spotted holding a black and gold basketball, Versace’s signature print.

The SKIMS tycoon opted for a total black outfit complemented by a pair of black sunglasses.

The mom of four wore her new blonde locks, which debuted earlier this month at the Met Gala, and wore the outfit with a pair of knee-high boots.



Earlier this month, the star faced backlash over a gift she gave her son, Psalm, on his third birthday.

Kim uploaded several snaps of the superhero-inspired party to her Instagram as she and several of her famous family and friends celebrated.

He captioned the slew of photos: “Happy third birthday to my sweet psalm. Your smile lights up the room and your laughs and cuddles are the best ever !!! My baby for life !!! I love you so much!”



She also shared a shot of the three-year-old wearing a giant emerald chain in her Instagram Stories.

The necklace, which was reportedly worth $ 200,000, featured a giant stud-encrusted letter “P” in homage to the baby’s name.

When the business mogul appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, she was quick to correct the presenter when she thought the chain was fake.



Ellen joked, “Wear this giant fake chain,” before Kim interrupted her, saying, “Wait, did you say fake?”

The 64-year-old star couldn’t mask her shock as Kim laughed at her disbelief.

The Finding Dory star joked, “Oh my god, it’s huge! How can he keep his head up? It looks like a wrestler’s belt or something… I just thought because it was so huge, it’s hilarious. “

