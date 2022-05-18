Kim Kardashian wears the dress of Marilyn Monroe, the designer of the diva: She shouldn’t have

Bob Mackie, designer of Marilyn Monroe, criticized Kim Kardashian for wearing the dress he had designed especially for the diva years ago.

Kim Kardashian it was one of the most talked about (yet again) al Met Gala. The entrepreneur is no stranger to daring looks on the red carpet, capable of attracting attention. Last year she was the absolute star, with a total black outfit that didn’t leave even an inch of skin in sight: she was covered from head to toe, literally. And what about the dress she wore in 2019: a wet dress inspired by Sophia Loren, very tight and with a shower of crystal drops. This year her inspiration was Marilyn Monroeindeed, he did more than get inspired: he literally wore one of his dresses.

in the photo: the original dress of Marilyn Monroe

Kim Kardashian as Marilyn Monroe

After weeks of a strict diet e after losing seven pounds, Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022 with a dress that belonged to Marilyn Monroe. It is one of the most iconic dresses of the star, entered in the history of costume and in that of the United States, because it is the one sported on the occasion of John F. Kennedy’s birthday in 1962, when the actress sang Happy Birthday. The entrepreneur has also dyed her hair blonde in order to resemble her myth as much as possible.

What she just failed to do, however, was to close the dress in the back. This is why she actually attended the gala with two different creations: the original and a copy. She paired the original one with a white fur, strategically placed on the B side: there indeed the zip was unable to close. To be more comfortable in the second part of the evening she changed and she wore the copy, identical and of the right size.

Bob Mackie criticizes Kim Kardashian

The stylist Bob Mackie he did not appreciate Kim Kardashian’s gesture at all. To Entertainment Weekly she explained her disappointment, towards a choice that seemed disrespectful and out of place. The man is the designer who years ago, just 23, designed the dress specifically for Marilyn Monroe. His concern, which proved to be well founded, was precisely that: “wear the dress was harmful to its conservation and structural integrity “. All he had to say was:”She was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was simply fabulous. And it was made for her. It was designed for her. No one else should have been wearing that dress“.