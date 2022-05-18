Kim Kardashian fills up her $ 218,000 Lamborghini Urus at the gas station before stopping for a snack at McDonald’s

KIM Kardashian was recently spotted filling his Lamborghini Urus SUV with petrol.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then stopped by McDonald’s for a snack.

Kim’s Bespoke’s $ 600,000 Lamborghini Urus was seen sporting a sleek satin silver color known as the KK x Platinum Special Pantone series, notes Auto Evolution.

Platinum Motorsports in Los Angeles has been collaborating on custom car projects with Kim for some time.

Platinum Motorsports has given Kim’s new Lamborghini Urus a wider body, completely redesigned custom yellow interior, and a one-off set of two-piece double-block alloys, Auto Evolution reports.

The car’s performance upgrades include suspension and tuning refinements along with an updated exhaust system that produces an additional roar, notes Auto Evolution.

The custom Urus is the only one of its kind.

Its exterior is a complete 180-degree turn from its previous $ 240,000 Urus design.

Kim had her original $ 240,000 Lamborghini Urus wrapped outside wrapped in SKIMS Cozy Fabric Fur as a promotion for the company.

Kim is a co-founder of SKIMS.

SKIMS is an American shape-wear and apparel brand that emphasizes positivity and inclusiveness of the body.

The public didn’t like Kim’s original decision to wrap the Lamborghini in SKIMS Cozy Fabric Fur.

One person commented: “I can’t wait for a bird to fall on this”,

Paris Hilton’s deleted comment said, “You know you’re rich when you can screw up a very expensive car for something like that.”

Hilton ended her comment with a laughing emoji.

Kim isn’t the only celebrity with a flair for custom cars.

Justin Bieber is a car enthusiast and partial owner of the well-known automotive customization garage, West Coast Customs.