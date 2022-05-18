Khloe Kardashian banged for her “lip fillers” while posing with mom Kris Jenner and actress Kerry Washington pictured

KHLOE Kardashian has faced backlash over her lip fillers as fans claim they look “gone bad” in a new photo with Kerry Washington.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has faced sharp criticism regarding its plastic surgery journey over the years.

Now Khloe, 37, has become the topic of discussion after posing for a selfie with actress Kerry Washington and her mom Kris Jenner, 66.

In the shot, the reality star pursed her lips next to the 45-year-old star, wearing a blue top and huge sunglasses.

Kerry gave the camera a sweet smile in a gold dress with her hair pulled back in a ponytail, while Kris sported her classic black suit look.

The Scandal star captioned the photo: “Call Me Kerry Kardashian” as she tagged her friends and added some hearts for decoration.

DISAPPROVATION OF FANS

But fans weren’t happy with Khloe’s appearance as they raced over to Reddit to discuss her plump pout.

“Khloe’s lips are so ugly,” wrote one with a skull emoji.

“Looking at her next to Kerry’s naturally plump lips is extremely disconcerting,” observed a second.

A third agreed: “There you are, how are Khloes lips significantly larger than a black woman renowned for her plump lips?”

“I hate Khloes lip injections with passion,” said one.

“Khloe looks like half of her face is paralyzed,” another said.

“Lol Kerry Washington is lovely. And Khloe’s lips are a mess. He looks great here besides the lips. She much prefers her original smile, ”she noted an ending.

GOODBYE LOOT?

Khloe’s journey to plastic surgery has been a constant topic of discussion, and more recently, fans have speculated that her butt fillers had been removed.

A photoshoot of the TV personality shared a couple of weeks ago showed a different butt than she had sported several years ago.

When Khloe was in her early thirties, she gained a lot of attention, especially in the skirts and tight-fitting pants she favors.

With her rump looking somewhat disproportionately larger than the rest of her, some fans have speculated that she may have undergone a Brazilian butt lift procedure.

Despite rumors of the surgery, Khloe began sharing more about her fitness regimen with her social media followers after her show Revenge Body premiered in 2017.

She even published a book, Strong Looks Better Naked, in which she discussed her journey to “become the best version” of herself.

However, with his loot bigger than ever, fans wondered if his gains could be attributed to hard work in the gym.

But in 2021, Khloe’s butt appeared to be on the small side.

Fans noted that he looked smaller than before and asked if he had removed any fillers they suspected he had.

Despite speculation, Khloe denied ever having a butt augmentation.

Photographed in a tight red mini dress on the SNL set in October last year, her butt appeared to have returned to normal size, looking very proportional to her body.

SPARKLING CONCERN

This year, Khloe’s focus on fitness and diet went further.

Since she proudly went to Instagram to show off her physique, fans are concerned that she looks “too skinny.”

