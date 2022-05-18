Kendall and Kylie Jenner are still “on good terms” with half brothers Brody and Brandon Jenner

Ads

Kendall and Kylie Jenner. David Fisher / Shutterstock; Image News Agency / NurPhoto / Shutterstock

Family for ever. Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s relationship with half brothers Brody and Brandon Jenner has changed over the years, but the brothers still love each other.

“There is no bad blood between brothers at all. Brody and Brandon support the Jenners [and] The Kardashians even though they aren’t seen physically together all the time, ”an exclusive source tells Us Weekly. The supermodel, 26, and Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, share dad Caitlyn Jenner with their older half-siblings, and the siblings’ close relationship was chronicled in the early seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

However, the insider notes that they have separated in recent years due to their careers and various life changes.

“Everyone has their own busy life,” adds the source. “They live in the same city, so they meet and sometimes even see each other at events. It’s not like they would avoid each other if they were in the same room. Obviously they’re not as close as they were when Kendall and Kylie were younger, but it happens in life: people get separated. “

The insider continued: “But now everything is fine, all on good terms.”

Brody, 38, and Brandon, 40, were 8 and 10, respectively, when Caitlyn, 74, married Kris Jenner in 1991, five years after separating from her mother, Linda Thompson. Although they were once close to her mom’s children from her previous marriage and their half-siblings, the family began to separate in the wake of her October 2013 Olympic gold medal split. (Kris, 66, and Caitlyn’s divorce was finalized in 2015.)

“Well, to be honest, I didn’t even know that [Kylie] she got pregnant the whole pregnancy, ”Brody told TMZ in February 2018, after the birth of her daughter Stormi. “Now I’ve found it out and I’d like to see it.” He told the outlet at the time that it had been “a couple of years” since he and Kylie Swim founder spent time together, explaining, “The relationship has always been there, but you know they’re busy,” he added. “It is what it is. I would like to meet the baby ”.

A year later, the former Hills alum told Ci exclusively, “I never really see [the Kardashians anymore]. “

As for her half-sisters, she revealed that “Everyone is doing their thing now, ever since my dad and Kris separated. … They travel a lot, so I don’t see them much. But… we are fantastic ”.

Brody has an equally distant relationship with Caitlyn, claiming that she “was never really around” when he and Brandon were growing up. “I didn’t really grow up with my dad,” the DJ said during a July 2019 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings. “When I was really little we got to spend some time. When he obviously started family with the Kardashian family, I didn’t see him much. “

He continued: “Bruce has never really been around, every now and then maybe once every two years. It wasn’t there for my graduation, it wasn’t there for most of my birthdays so, yeah, there really wasn’t any relationship. It was very superficial ”.

Although he and Caitlyn got closer with age, Brody said things changed when it moved on to April 2015. “I was just meeting Bruce and then Bruce became Caitlyn,” explained the California native. “She is completely different. It’s great, it’s great. She is happy, she is running. She’s living her life, so what I’ve learned is just don’t expect too much of her.

Reported by Diana Cooper

