Katy Perry: The singer suffers a fall during the program dressed as The Little Mermaid (VIDEO)

Katy Perry She is one of the singers who attracts the most attention for the clothes she wears during different events and also for her great sense of humor, and now during a television program the interpreter of “Firework” came dressed as a cartoon character.

Not everything is rosy in life, and during the American Idol program in the United States, The singer came dressed as “Ariel” from The Little Mermaid, a character from the Disney movie, where in the middle of the show she suffered a painful fall, since she was somewhat uncomfortable because of the costume and could not move so easily.

The small mishap happened after Katy tried to recline in her chair while Ryan Sacretes was presenting a fragment of the program, when suddenly a noise was heard in the distance, because the interpreter of “Part Of me” had fallen from the chair.

Although the moment of the fall was not shown on television, Katy Perry herself shared the video on her social networks laughing at what had happened to her, leaving a small message in the publication.

Flipping your flippers doesn’t get you very far, swipe to see what almost accidentally killed Lionel Richie.the singer wrote. She also uploaded a photo of a bent fork, which was part of the costume.

Judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie helped Katy up, although they did not hide the laughter of what happened.

Fortunately, it did not happen to adults and everything was laughed at by all the attendees.

FM