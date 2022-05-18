Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom’s declaration of love is pure joy

“When you enter a room you bring the joy of living”, or rather the “joie de vivre”, in French, which sounds even better: who wouldn’t want to hear it … Orlando Bloom has it happened: his girlfriend Katy Perry gave him a nice and an unusual declaration of love in the Dear Chelsea podcast: “I always say that when he walks into a room he brings his joie de vivre,” said the pop star, “and many people wonder ‘What’s wrong with this guy?’ He is just happy, positive while I am more prone to depression, in a way, so for me it is very nice to have him around, he always makes me go a little crazy ». What can I say: lucky you …

The meeting that changed her life

The 37-year-old pop star, who became a mother for the first time on August 26, 2020 with the birth of her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, spoke about her motherhood. “The best decision of my life,” she defines it without hesitation. And it was not at all obvious. “I didn’t feel very maternal,” she confessed in the podcast, “I think because of problems related to my childhood.” It was her meeting with the charming 45-year-old actor Bloom that changed her mind. And life.

“I saw he was a super dad”

They met in 2016 and engaged three years later, becoming one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood. And he already had a son, born of love with the super top and Victoria’s Secret angel Miranda Kerr. “I saw that super dad was with his first son Flynn, who is now 11, and I said to myself, ‘You’re in your thirties. This man is cute. We have to reproduce ”», she went on jokingly. “He’s a kind man.”

The $ 370 million couple (she is one of the richest singers in the world, the star of Pirates of the Caribbean he was born in Lord of the Rings is among the highest paid actors) has a dream villa in Montecito worth 14.5 million dollars (like Harry and Meghan Markle), but for about a month she moved to Kentucky: “It’s an incredible experience and reminds you that Hollywood doesn’t it is America, and it is good to remember it because I think that in this way we are able to understand people better ». The man beside her seems to have understood it very well …

