Katy Perry joins Just Eat

Katy Perry takes over the microphone to spread joy in a new campaign for the food delivery giant, Just Eat. Your fans (or KatyCats) can wait ‘Fireworks’ with her new music video for the brand, in which the star fuses music, fashion and all things food.

In true Katy Perry style, the video shows the Californian opening the door to a Just Eat delivery man, which he welcomes into his dollhouse-inspired home. As the delivery man hands Katy her food, viewers will see a tour of his fantastical worldwith amazing costumes, piano-playing puppets and, of course, appetizing and fabulous food.

The iconic hit ‘Somebody Said Just Eat’ has been remade into a bouncy pop hit in which Katy sings rhymes about the different options available at Just Eat. From a “curry in a hurry” (“I fancy chicken curry”) until “a little sushi while I watch a movie” (“Sushi night and a cheesy movie”) and even “papaya salad while I sing a ballad” (“A salad with a ballad”), the tune celebrates how Just Eat satisfies all culinary cravings.

Known for her love of eccentric fashion and the Hamburger dress I wore to the Met Gala 2019 after party, Katy dazzles in the spot with nine outfits that are out of the ordinary. All based on her favorite dishes, the videos show Katy eating noodles in a two-piece Moschino garnished with fried eggs, enjoying a “Sub in the tub” (“I want a sandwich in the bathtub”) with a lettuce leaf with diamonds as a swimsuit, and enjoying an ice cream with a cake as a dress.

Katy, once again, demonstrates her talent as a pop star in this new edition, as she is the creator of the music and lyrics of the campaignwhich will undoubtedly make the fans sing.

Katy Perry said: “Working with Just Eat Takeaway.com has been a really fun and natural experience. In addition, most of my albums and few have had a background closely related to gastronomy and food, from strawberries, through mint candies and now mushrooms. Ordering food at home for me is something habitual on Saturday nights, so it’s been fun channeling that into a video that’s a combination of things I love: bright, popping colors, wild outfits, and food puns, sung over a catchy tune“.