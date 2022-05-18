Katy Perry between sushi and pizza in a commercial for Just Eat

With this new campaign, Just Eat has extended its platform to 19 markets and 20 languages ​​around the world, entering Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Israel, Belgium, Luxembourg, Bulgaria and Austria for the first time. In the spot, created by McCann London agency Katy Perry sings her version of Did Someone Say Just Eat?. In the video we see a courier arriving at Katy Perry’s house , a kind of giant dollhouse. The audience is taken on a magical tour, in true Perry style, filled with elaborate and colorful costumes, bizarre characters such as puppets playing the piano and a wide range of food for any occasion . The singer co-created the music and lyrics alongside Kris Pooley, McCann London and the team behind the original Did Somebody Say Feat. Snoop Dogg. Directed by Dave Meyers, who previously created video clips for Katy Perry’s songs Swish Swish And Firework.

Just Eat, the statements

deepening





Elton, Katy Perry and Lizzo join Can’t Cancel Pride 2022

After two years of advertising together with previous testimonial, Snoop Dogg, “we could not have predicted the success of that campaign,” he said. Susan O’Brien, vice president of global brand for Just Eat Takeaway.com. “We have gone from two organizations operating independently, to a unified company and, for the first time, we present ourselves on a world stage with the same joyful expression,” he continued. “Katy Perry carries star power unprecedented and its fun nature perfectly matches ours. It’s the perfect partnership to continue building the instinctive connection between Just Eat and the joy of food delivery. “Great enthusiasm also from the artist, who spoke of a pleasant and spontaneous experience.” Most of my records they rode the food theme, from strawberries, to mints and even mushrooms “. The singer, romantically linked to actor Orlando Bloom with whom she had a daughter, Daisy, said she often orders food at home. For this reason it was fun for her to talk about this part of her daily life, in addition to “the things that contribute to giving joy to my life: bright and gaudy colorsextravagant clothes and puns on food sung to a captivating melody “.