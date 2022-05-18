Justin Timberlake in talks to replace Hugh Jackman on Broadway

Ads

Will Hugh Jackman pass the baton to Justin Timberlake?

The producers of “The Music Man” are in talks with the lead singer of “SexyBack” to take on the iconic role of Professor Harold Hill in the Broadway musical, an exclusive source told Page Six.

Jackman’s final performance is set for November 6th.

Timberlake, who has sold over 88 million records, has starred in films such as “The Social Network” and has repeatedly shown his comedic skills as a host of “Saturday Night Live,” but never appeared on Broadway.

The 41-year-old ex * NSYNC will have some heavy shoes to stuff if he decides to take on the role of the adorable con man who changes his ways because of Marian the librarian (played by Sutton Foster in the revival).

Jackman, 53, has been a beloved figure on Broadway since playing Peter Allen in the 2003 film “The Boy from Oz.” He has also held a solo show on the Great White Way and has hosted the Tony Awards four times.

Jackman is up for a Tony this year for his role in the musical. AP

The musical was supposed to open in the fall of 2020, but was delayed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the mediocre reviews, the show sold quickly, no doubt due to Jackman’s star power.

The exuberant revival garnered six Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Musical (Jackman), Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical (Foster) and Best Choreography (Warren Carlyle).

This week, the producers announced that the show will offer standing-only tickets for each performance for $ 76 each.

Representatives of “The Music Man” and Timberlake did not comment.

