Justin Timberlake in talks to replace Hugh Jackman on Broadway

The producers of “The Music Man” are in talks with the “SexyBack” singer to take on the iconic role of Professor Harold Hill in the Broadway musical, a source tells Page Six exclusively.

Jackman’s final performance is scheduled for November 6.

Timberlake, who sold more than 88 million records, starred in movies like “The Social Network” and showed off his comedic chops as host of “Saturday Night Live” several times, but never appeared on Broadway.

The 41-year-old *NSYNC alum will have some heavy shoes to fill if he decides to take on the role of the lovable hustler who changes his ways because of Marian the librarian (played by Sutton Foster in the revival).

Jackman, 53, has been a beloved figure on Broadway since playing Peter Allen in 2003’s “The Boy from Oz.” He also had a one-man show on the Great White Way and hosted the Tony Awards four times.

Jackman is nominated for a Tony this year for his role in the musical.AP

The musical was supposed to open in the fall of 2020, but was pushed back two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite lackluster reviews, the show has been selling fast, no doubt due to the star power of Jackman.

The flashy revival has garnered six Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Jackman), Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical (Foster) and Best Choreography (Warren Carlyle). .

This week, the producers announced that the show will offer standing-only tickets for each performance at $76 each.

Representatives for “The Music Man” and Timberlake had no comment.

