Just Eat Announces Katy Perry as New Ambassador

The spot with which Just Eat has announced it is inspired by Katy Perry’s video clips (and shows us what would be “her house”).

Just Eat has presented its new creative campaign, “someone said”, aimed at celebrating those moments of joy in which food is ordered in relation to the moment we are living. The most special thing is that it has Katy Perry as the main face of the action, which is inspired by the image of the artist and has been developed by McCann London.

In this way, the television spot is starring the pop star and could perfectly be a video clip of it. The audiovisual piece shows a Just Eat delivery man arriving at the giant dollhouse where Katy lives. When the delivery man delivers the order, we enter his world through a song composed specifically for this communication.

One of the scenes recreates the moment of tea in Alice in Wonderland, only here, the food, has been brought by Just Eat. “Sushi night and a cheesy movie,” says the singer in another in which she is sitting on the couch with her dogs watching what is happening on the screen. “And a coffee ice cream for this California Girl,” she notes later, in a room full of people dancing dressed as cones.

“The fridge is empty,” he says later, from inside the fridge itself. “I have the solution, because I ask for what I want when I want,” she explains, before emphasizing that he orders through the app. delivery.

Just Eat shows its great variety through a music video with Katy Perry

Thus, we are seeing Katy Perry in various facets, from the one who is playing the piano in her attic to the one who is hungover taking a bath and wants to eat a good sandwich. All this, of course, without losing her essence and her extravagant clothes.

the lyrics of the theme shows the wide variety of cuisines and dishes available at JustEat. In addition to the spot, the platform will have a renewed visual identity, a new tone and will be activated through a media strategy aimed at winning over users.

«The creative platform ‘Someone said’ connects us with the emotional part of our consumerspositioning Just Eat as an answer to all possible moments of consumption and creating love for the brand in a highly competitive sector”, highlights Iciar Luengohead of marketing for Just Eat in Spain.

«Katy Perry, so loved in Spain, he has a very playful nature that fits perfectly with ours. We think it’s the perfect partnership to continue building the connection between Just Eat and the joy of having food delivered to your home.”

Katy Perry points out that most of her albums and eras «have had a background closely related to gastronomy and foodFrom strawberries to mint candy and now mushrooms.”

“Ordering out for me is a regular thing on a Saturday night, so it’s been fun channeling that into a video that’s a combination of things I love: bright, pop colors, wild outfits, and food puns, sung to a catchy tune,” he concludes.

