Just Eat Announces Katy Perry As New Ambassador





Just Eat has presented its new creative campaign, ‘somebody said‘, aimed at celebrating those moments of joy in which food is ordered in relation to the moment we are living. The most special thing is that it has Katy Perry as the main face of the action, which is inspired by the image of the artist and has been developed by McCann London.

In this way, the television spot is starring the pop star and could perfectly be a video clip of it. The audiovisual piece shows a Just Eat delivery man arriving at the giant dollhouse where Katy lives. When the delivery man delivers the order, we enter his world through a song composed specifically for this communication.

One of the scenes recreates the moment of tea in Alice in Wonderland, only here, the food, has been brought by Just Eat. “Sushi night and a cheesy movie,” says the singer in another in which she is sitting on the couch with her dogs watching what is happening on the screen. “And a coffee ice cream for this California Girl,” she notes later, in a room full of people dancing dressed as cones.

“The fridge is empty,” he says later, from inside the fridge itself. “I have the solution, because I ask for what I want when I want,” she explains, before emphasizing that he orders through the app. delivery.

– Related content –