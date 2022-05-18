Jordan, Beckham, Maluma and more

Load the audio player

Formula 1’s first visit to the city of Miami was a success, both on and off the track, as Max Verstappen took victory in a thrilling duel in the final laps with Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, which continues at the top of the general classification thanks to its good start in 2022.

The Dutchman’s Red Bull was the fastest on Sunday and, whim of fate or not, he was wearing a sticker from someone who has not done badly in his sector, bad bunny. The renowned Puerto Rican artist is currently the most listened to in the world and, before the traffic lights went out, he visited the Milton Keynes box to sign the rear wing of the RB18 and immortalize the moment with the reigning champion and Sergio Perez.

Gallery: Celebrities at the 2022 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG with Michael Jordan one/29 Photo by: Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images NBA legend Michael Jordan two/29 Photo by: Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images Former NBA star Michael Jordan 3/29 Photo by: Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images Former NBA star Michael Jordan 4/29 Photo by: Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images Christian Horner, director of Red Bull Racing, his wife Geri Horner and David Beckham 5/29 Photo by: Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images David Beckham with the McLaren team and his son Cruz 6/29 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images David Beckham and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 7/29 Photo by: Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal, Geri Horner with David Beckham 8/29 Photo by: Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images David Beckham in the paddock 9/29 Photo by: Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images David Beckham meets Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing 10/29 Photo by: Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images David Beckham meets Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing eleven/29 Photo by: Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes with Tom Brady NFL player 12/29 Photo by: Mercedes-Benz Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes with Tom Brady NFL player 13/29 Photo by: Mercedes-Benz Ian Poulter, golfer 14/29 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images Michelle Obama in the Mercedes garage fifteen/29 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images Michelle Obama in the Mercedes garage 16/29 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images Singer and DJ Calvin Harris 17/29 Photo by: Zak Mauger/Motorsport Images The national anthem performed by Luis Fonsi 18/29 Photo by: Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images Will. I. Am. with Bernd Maylander, safety car driver 19/29 Photo by: Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images Will. I. Am. in the pit lane twenty/29 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images Tennis players Serena and Venus Williams on the grid twenty-one/29 Photo by: Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images Miami Dolphins NFL team members on the gridiron 22/29 Photo by: Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images Serena Williams and Maluma on the grill 23/29 Photo by: Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images Musician Pharrell Williams on the grill 24/29 Photo by: Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images The tennis players Venus and Serena Williams in the pit lane 25/29 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images The musician Rauw Alejandro 26/29 Photo by: Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images designer Tommy Hilfiger 27/29 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images venus williams 28/29 Photo by: Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, with Bad Bunny 29/29 Photo by: Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images

He was not the only singer present there, and it is that urban music dominated over the rest, with others who accumulate the most reproductions at the end of each day. Raww Alexanderwhich has hits like ‘Everything about you‘, was supporting Ferrari and, above all, Carlos Sainz, as he recognized on the starting grid in a few words to DAZN F1.

In the midst of the summer theme with the palm trees of Miami, it is curious that it coincides in a theme called ‘Hello‘, with another of the protagonists, Malumawho explained that he was a friend of Lewis Hamilton and was “going to give him a hug.”

However, there are others that also stood out, such as Sebastian Yatra, Bizarrap, Myke Towers, Will.I.Am, by Black Eyed PeasPharrell Williams or DJ Khaled. There were also other artists that were less well known to the general public, although with great world successes, such as Alvarito Diaz .

Formula 1 is a sports category, so dozens of athletes also came to the event, like the very Lebron Jamesthe self-proclaimed ‘King of the NBA’, who was also enjoying the sun with a glass of his own brand of tequila, Lobos 1707, together with Bad Bunny, who has dedicated him, like Verstappen in ‘Andrea‘, some other reference in his songs, as in ‘<3‘.

Although if there is a ‘GOAT’ in the sport of the orange ball, like the helmet that Lando Norris wore, it is one, the incomparable Michael Jordan. Basketball’s ‘greatest of all time’ was all smiles at a pre-weekend dinner with Pierre Gasly, where he received a signed helmet from the Frenchman, but also attended Sunday’s race.

If before we talked about kings of basketball, now we turn to tennis, where the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, were also present. The two legendary players did not want to miss the Miami Grand Prix, as did one of the most renowned soccer players in history, a regular in the paddock and in the McLaren garage, david beckham.

The Englishman, who went through Real Madrid and Manchester United, among others, also enjoyed a short warm-up with Leclerc so that the Monegasque was prepared for the race, playing football-tennis behind the Ferrari box.

Another called ‘GOAT’, but from the NFL, Tom Bradywalked around the Miami circuit, although it is not the first time he has seen Formula 1 in person, since he was at the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix sharing an advertising event for the Tag Heuer brand with Daniel Ricciardo.

Nor was he the only representative of American football in the test, since Dan Marinothe legendary player of the Miami Dolphis, and member of the Hall of Fame, went up to the podium on behalf of the team, which plays at the Hard Rock Stadium that housed the grand prize.

More famous people who shone there were, for example, Paris Hilton, Michelle Obama, George Lucas, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Michael Douglas, Juan Martín del Potro or Luis Fonsiwhich performed the anthem of the United States a cappella before millions of spectators.