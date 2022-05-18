Johnny Depp’s lawyers question Amber Heard about assaults

The lawyers of Johnny Depp on Tuesday questioned the veracity of the claim of Amber Heard about Depp sexually assaulting her with a liquor bottle.

Heard was questioned for most of the day after giving her testimony in the actor’s defamation lawsuit.

Depp sued Heard in the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia over an opinion piece Heard published in December 2018 in the newspaper. The Washington Post, in which the actress described herself as “a public figure who represents domestic abuse.” Depp’s lawyers say the article defamed the actor despite not mentioning his name. The trial is now in its fifth week.

Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez, questioned Heard about a variety of incidents in which she says Depp assaulted her.

The questioning was particularly intense about a fight the couple had in March 2015 in Australia, shortly after they were married, while Depp was filming a fifth film in the franchise. Pirates of the Caribbean.

It was during that fight that Heard says she was sexually assaulted. Depp, on the other hand, says that he was her victim and that she lost the tip of her middle finger when Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him.

Vasquez questioned why Heard never sought medical attention, even though she said her feet were cut by broken glass and she was bleeding after the attack.

“You’re the one who assaulted someone with a bottle in Australia, aren’t you, Mrs. Heard?” Vasquez asked.

“I did not assault Johnny in Australia. I never assaulted Johnny,” Heard replied.

Vasquez then questioned why Heard wrote a series of love notes to Depp in the months after the assault she claims to have suffered.

Heard said he believed Depp had hit rock bottom after the fight in Australia and was committed to staying sober. She has said that most of the assaults occurred while Depp was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“When things were good, they were really good,” he declared.

The jury saw a recorded statement Heard gave in 2016 about her divorce in which she appeared to inadvertently admit she had tipped the celebrity site TMZ about aspects of her early divorce proceedings.

Heard testified to the jury that he was surprised when numerous paparazzi came to court when he went to file for a temporary restraining order and that he tried to avoid drawing attention as much as possible.

However, during the 2016 deposition, Heard puts her hands to her mouth as if she had revealed something by mistake after she said she wanted Depp to know about the divorce filing “from a source other than TMZ, which was tipped off. ..”.

“You made a mistake there, didn’t you, Mrs. Heard?” Vasquez asked.

“I’m not talking about that,” Heard replied.

During questioning by her own legal team, Heard said that “I asked my team to very discreetly file the application, literally put it under a pile of papers and file it at the end of the day so there would be more Chances of not being noticed by the paparazzi and TMZ.”

Heard’s team’s cross-examination lasted only a few minutes, in which Depp’s lawyers objected to almost every question Heard’s lawyer tried to ask. Elaine Bredehoft.

After Heard’s testimony concluded, the jury heard recorded testimony from a friend of the couple, iO Tillett Wright, who said that Depp confided in him that he hated sobriety.

“I wanted to get sober for Amber,” Tillett Wright said. “I didn’t enjoy being sober, it wasn’t fun, and that was nerve-wracking and exhausting and very difficult to achieve. Really, he really resented having to get sober.”

Tillett Wright said that Depp’s personality became rude and paranoid when he was using drugs or alcohol.

There were also statements about Heard’s $100 million counterclaim against Depp. The actress claims that she was smeared by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, when he said that Heard’s accusations were fabrications.

Heard said those allegations affected her career, but Vasquez pointed to a series of negative articles about Heard leading up to Waldman’s comments.

The jury also heard an audio recording of a verbal fight between the two actors in which each made disparaging comments about his career. Heard laughed derisively at Depp’s breakout role in the 1980s TV show 21 Jump Street.

“Hey! At least I didn’t do a teen show where I was the heartthrob. God, that would be like embarrassing,” Heard said.

Depp responded with a dismissive comment about Heard’s most prominent role to date, yelling “Aquaman!” in a sarcastic way to denigrate the superhero movie.

Heard said she was offended when Vasquez implied that she only got the part in Aquaman with the help of Depp.

“Excuse me?” Heard said. “No Mrs. Vasquez, I got the part myself by auditioning.”