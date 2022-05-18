Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Who is Tasya Van Ree, Heard’s ex-partner?

Several years before Amber Heard married Johnny Depp, the actress had an affair with Tasya Van Reewho, despite no longer being by her side, still supports her in her legal battle against the 58-year-old actor.

Amber maintains that she received sexual and psychological abuse from her former partner.

“He beat me for five years, he is an abuser,” he says in the legal complaint where he claims 100 million dollars as compensation.

Now, just as The names of Depp’s ex-partners have come to light, Heard’s sentimental partners have also been revealed and even his bisexuality.

Thus, Tasya Van Ree is another of the celebrities who returned to the spotlight Of the media.

The 45-year-old painter and photographer of Hawaiian origin had a long-term romantic relationship with Depp’s ex-wife.

The affair between the two ladies began in 2008, before same-sex marriage was legalized in the United States.

In fact, people close to Heard maintain that she considered herself married to the artist to the point of using the name Amber Van Ree.

In 2010, Amber came out as bisexual. and a year later, when same-sex marriage became constitutional in New York, the couple reportedly even threw a party to celebrate.

Nevertheless, Tasya and Amber broke up at the end of 2012, which did not mean that they moved away completely, since they continue to be pending from each other despite the scandals that they came to star in.

In 2009, Amber Heard was taken into custody by Seattle police after she and Tasya got into an argument at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Perhaps this incident represents a window to be able to decipher the true personality of the woman that has put one of the most popular actors in Hollywood in a predicament.