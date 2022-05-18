Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial: Summary of everything Amber Heard has said about Johnny Depp

WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Amber Heard has taken the witness stand in her libel case against Johnny Depp in Virginia.

Depp sued Heard for alleged defamation over an op-ed he wrote in 2018 for Washington Post. She does not name him in the article, but she describes herself as “a public figure representing family abuse.” Depp has asked for US$50 million in damages.

Heard has countersued Depp, accusing him of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing her own lawsuit as a continuation of “mistreatment and harassment”. She has asked for $100 million in damages and immunity from her claims.

Depp was first heard as a witness, and Heard took the stand on May 4. His testimony resumed on May 5.

Here are the most compromising parts of his testimony so far:

Amber Heard Alleges Johnny Depp Sexually Assaulted Her With a Liquor Bottle

On Thursday, May 5, Heard told the court that Depp allegedly sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle during a fight in Australia in 2015.

Heard was visibly distraught during her testimony. She said that Depp hit her in a way that he “sent her to the ground,” and that when she got up, Depp threw a bottle in her direction. She said that at one point he had a broken bottle next to her face and neck, and told her he would “slice her face.”

Heard said her memories of the night came to her like “flashes.” Eventually, she said, Depp was throwing bottles in her direction and she could “feel glass breaking behind her.” [de ella]” and a bottle passed by her head, which left her “terrified”.

She said that Depp ripped her nightgown across her chest and that the nightgown eventually ripped completely, leaving her naked.

She alleged that Depp started hitting the wall next to her head and holding her by the neck. At one point, she claimed that Depp ended “about [ella]”, telling him that he had “ruined [su] damn life”.

“I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t communicate with him, I couldn’t get up,” he said. “I don’t know how that ended. I don’t know how, I don’t know what happened next.” Heard sobbed as she continued, “The next thing I remember, she was leaning back on the bar, which means her chest was up. She was looking at the blue light. My back is on the counter and I thought she was hitting me. I felt this pressure on my pubic bone. I thought he was hitting me. I could feel her arm moving and it felt like she was hitting me. But I could feel this pressure.”

Heard said she remembered standing still, not wanting to move, looking around the room and seeing broken bottles and broken glass. “I remember I didn’t want to move because I didn’t know if she was broken, I didn’t know if the bottle that he had inside me was broken,” she said. “I couldn’t feel it. I felt no pain. I felt no pain. I did not feel anything. … I looked around and saw so much broken glass. … I just remember thinking ‘Please, God, please. I hope it’s not broken.’”

Amber Heard Alleges Johnny Depp Sexually Assaulted Her While Looking For His Cocaine

Heard alleged on Wednesday, May 4, that Depp once sexually assaulted her while he was looking for his drugs, after accusing her of hiding his cocaine.

“He starts frisking me or he said he was going to frisk me, I don’t remember, but he ripped my dress, the strap, the top of my dress,” she told the court. “I had just dyed this thing myself, pink…she grabs my breasts, touches my thighs, rips off my underwear and proceeds to do a cavity search. She said that she was looking for her drugs, her cocaine. His coke.”

Heard added: “I was wondering how someone who didn’t use cocaine and was against it, which in itself was causing problems in our relationship… How could I hide, why would I hide his drugs? Was she implying that I was using it, or something? It did not make sense. And he told me: ‘Let’s do a search in the cavity’. He just put his fingers inside me. And I stood there looking at the stupid light. Not know what to do. I stood there while he did that, while he shuffled his fingers.”

Amber Heard Alleges Johnny Depp’s Jealousy Affected Her Career

Heard had alleged that Depp made her feel “dirty” about her acting career, and that her jealousy caused her to avoid roles that involved sex scenes and revealing outfits.

“I couldn’t have a sex scene,” he added. “It didn’t happen all at once, of course, it was little by little.”

Heard also alleged that Depp accused her of having affairs with some of his co-stars and once subjected her to violent questioning over a sex scene with co-star James Franco.

“I was educated. I made sure to answer the minimum amount I could. I moved slowly. I was trying to be polite but not get involved, because there was no way to win,” she recounted.

“And he kept going, he kept asking me. Eventually, she went from ‘Do you have something to tell me?’ to ‘Do you want to tell me how much you liked it? Tell me, did you pass your tongue?’ She got worse and worse.”

“He went from asking me how my kissing scene went or how the sex scene went to asking me what James Franco had done in the scene, and then being very explicit about my body… he was saying really disgusting things about my body, about how I felt. liked how I responded. And then he started making fun of me directly. ‘I know you like me’. He called me a hooker. He called me a p**a.”

Heard alleged that conversation turned into a physical altercation during which Depp slapped her across the face and kicked her in the back with his boot.

Amber Heard says she thought Johnny Depp was going to kill her during a physical assault

Heard said she thought Depp was going to kill her during a fight.

“I don’t even remember feeling the pain, I just remember hearing the sound of Johnny’s voice,” he said from the witness stand.

“He got right in my face and screamed over and over and over, getting louder and more desperate, ‘I hate you, I hate you, I hate you, I hate you,’ over and over. ‘I hate you'”.

“Then he hit the back of my head, with his fist, and I don’t even remember feeling any pain, I could only hear myself screaming until I couldn’t hear myself anymore.”

“I could hear him say he was going to kill me and that he sounded like an animal in pain when he said he hated me.

“It sounded like he was about to cry, or something in his voice was different, it sounded different, it sounded like he was in agony, it was high-pitched and loud.”

She added: “I don’t know how many times, it just hit me over and over and over and I went very still, and I felt like my body was silent.”

“And I thought, ‘This is how I die, it’s going to kill me now. She’s going to kill me and she won’t even know it. She couldn’t breathe. I remember trying to scream and I couldn’t scream.”

Amber Heard recounts the first time Johnny Depp allegedly hit her

Heard has shared several accounts of incidents during which she says Depp was physically violent with her.

Asked to recount the first time Depp allegedly hit her, Heard said: “It’s apparently so stupid, so insignificant. I will never forget. He changed my life “.

She alleged that she and Depp were “sitting on the couch…talking…having a normal conversation.”

“There were no fights, discussions, nothing,” he recalled. “He was drinking and I didn’t realize it at the time, but I think he was doing cocaine because there was a vial, a vial of cocaine on the table.”

She said she asked Depp about a tattoo on his arm.

“And to me, they just looked like black marks,” he said. “I did not know what he said. It looked like a messy, faded tattoo that was hard to read.”

Heard said Depp told her the tattoo said “wino.”

“I thought he was joking, because he didn’t seem like he was saying that at all. And I laughed. It was that simple. I just laughed because I thought she was joking. And she slapped me across the face,” she claimed.

“And I laughed. I laughed because I didn’t know what else to do. I thought, ‘This must be a joke. This has to be a joke’. I didn’t know what was going on. I just stared at him, still laughing, thinking he was going to start laughing too, to tell me it was a joke, but he didn’t. He said, ‘Do you think that’s so funny? Do you think it’s funny, unhappy? Do you think you’re a funny wretch? And he slapped me again. It became clear to me that it was no longer a joke.”

Amber Heard Testifies About Johnny Depp’s Alleged Drug Use

Heard’s testimony has included several mentions of what she says was her drug and alcohol use.

“I didn’t realize at the time that I had already become very sensitive to these little changes, because my life changed depending on what he was taking,” she said during a portion of her testimony about alleged incidents dating back to 2014.

Heard also said that she got used to “different versions” of her then-husband.

He said that he had been “the love of [su] life”, but “it was also that other thing”.

And this other thing was [esta] horrible, horrible thing that would come out and take over,” he said. “And you couldn’t see the Johnny that I loved underneath. It was this other thing.”