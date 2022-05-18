Johnny Depp: strongest testimonies of the trial against Amber Heard – People – Culture

The love story between the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard took a 180 degree turn with the defamation lawsuit they filed the actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ against the protagonist of ‘Acuaman’.

The couple married in 2015, after 2 years of relationship, but over the years Amber accused Deep of having problems with alcohol and drugs, which led him to physically and emotionally abuse her.

In the midst of that trial – in which the testimonies of the couple, close and hard-working, have been heard – there have been many chapters that have stripped the privacy of the ex-partner.

In fact, Deep ended up accusing Amber of being a “manipulative” woman, who mistreated him and to prove the facts, he recounted two heartbreaking situations.

‘Amber left feces on the side of her bed’

The actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ narrated in a low tone that, already separated, he went to the house in Los Angeles to collect his things and found “human fecal remains” on his side of the double bed.

Deep told the jury it was “so weird and so grotesque that I could only laugh,” he said, as a photo of the scene was shown.

He stated that he did not understand what was the reason for Amber’s behavior and that it showed his imbalance.

‘I lost a finger in the middle of a fight’

Deep stated that he had been married to Amber for a month and that they were in Australia, there they had a strong fight, the house was destroyed and he lost part of a finger.

According to the actor, the woman He threw a bottle at him which broke into thousands of pieces, one of them cut a phalanx and he lost a lot of blood.



She affirmed that, initially, to protect her, at the medical center she said that she had been crushed by a door, the doctors asked her about the piece but she said she did not know where it was.

“They tried to look for it in the garbage, in various parts of the house and they exclaimed How much blood!“Deep said, referring to the amputated finger.

