Johnny Depp: Amber Heard described the first time he hit her – Cinema and TV – Culture

This Wednesday was the first day of testimony of Amber Heard during the controversial defamation trial in which she faces her ex-husband Johnny Depp and there were multiple strong statements made by the actress about her marriage.

In 2016, the actress sued her husband for spousal violence but withdrew the charges during the divorce proceedings. In April 2018, ‘The Sun’ magazine accused Johnny Depp of being “a violent husband”. The actor sued him but lost the trial.

Let us remember that the level of toxicity of this couple was such that, according to Johnny Depp, they had become accustomed, each on their own, to recording the fights, which explains why there are so many recordings that have been released since the beginning of the trial. .

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Photo: Steve Helberg. AFP / Jim Lo Scalzo. EFE

Psychological damages

According to him, he has suffered “physical violence and aggression” since his first date -in 2009- and during his tumultuous marriage that lasted only two years -from 2015 to 2017-. He claimed to suffer post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the “intimate violence” inflicted by Deppa situation that was confirmed by an expert in psychology.

“Has to keep working despite having panic attacks, difficult memories of the trauma, palpitations, sweaty palms when you think about itDawn Hughes, a clinical and forensic psychologist recruited by the actress’s legal team, explained Wednesday.

Depp’s first blow to Heard, according to his testimony

“Do you remember the first time Depp hit you?“Amber’s lawyer asked his client. She answered yes. As she told the stand, she was sitting on the couch with the actor when the first attack happened: “We had a normal conversation. There were no fights, no arguments, nothing, and he was drinking.”

You think that’s so much fun, bitch? Do you think you’re a funny bitch?

He said he believed Depp was also using cocaine at the time, to which the actor reacted by laughing and whispering in his lawyer’s ear.

The blow would have been the consequence of an absurd argument. Amber explained that she asked Johnny about the meaning of his tattoo, to which he would have replied that it was the word “wino”. She would have laughed and, immediately afterwards, the actor would have slapped her three times.

“You think that’s so much fun, bitch? Do you think you’re a funny bitch?“Were the words that Depp would have said when hitting her. The force of the last blow would have knocked her to the rug.

Let us remember that the actor, who testified as a witness for four days at the end of April, She has denied on several occasions having hit him and assures that she was the violent one. However, he recognized an excessive consumption of drugs and alcohol that, according to him, he managed to control most of the time.

*With information from AFP