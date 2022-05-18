JLo: the exorbitant “oasis” that dreams for their cars with Ben Affleck

Jennifer López and Ben Affleck go to the next level in their relationship, after the recent announcement of their engagement that turned all their fans upside down, a stage that will allow them to share impressive luxury cars in a garage so exorbitant that it seems like an oasis from another planet . Keep reading…

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck Without a doubt, they are the couple of the moment, whose news does not escape the eye of their fans or the media, with the news of marriage coming true for the second time, after 18 years of waiting.

Obviously, this restart is exciting, as many show the joy of seeing them together like that time in the car where the couple generated multiple reactions to their happy faces at meeting again, on the occasion of a surprising new opportunity.

Now, both the American actor and the diva from the Bronx have innumerable luxury vehicles that surely, they will be able to park in the garage of their dreams after searching for the ideal mansion to live togetherdeserving a considerable space in order to park more than 20 cars that they have in their repertoire, showing Mercedes Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, classics, convertibles and more.

The media reviews various options for a new home, but what coincides in all of them is the exorbitant garage that for many seems like an oasisDue to its immense dimensions, groups of real estate experts calculate the capacity to park more than 50 vehicles.

Regarding the mansion alternatives, in the first instance we have the one located in Bel-Air Country Clubexactly the area called “The Bellagio Estate”, being the first popular alternative that later ceased to be, but its different garage styles shocked many of its fans, adding the extraordinary ambulatory for cars that represents another option for visitors.

In the second instance, no less attractive and the current option that could be definitive, is the mansion called “The Manor” Located in the prestigious neighborhood of Holmby Hills in Los Angeles, where it is also noted for its spacious luxury automotive venues.

It should be noted that the garages or spaces for cars have the necessary equipment to take care of them like a treasure, with great capacity, intelligent technology, elevator, special lighting, digital automated system, first class security, internet among other benefits, described by his followers as “the oasis of cars”.

+ We show you the exorbitant garages that JLo would dream of to store her and Ben Affleck’s cars, according to the couple’s searches:

garage in Bel-Air Country Club

garage in Bel-Air Country Club

Vehicle ambulatory in Garage in Bel-Air Country Club

Vehicle ambulatory in the mansion “The Manor”

+ Watch the video of a mansion in Bel-Air with a car lift and other unusual details: