JLo and Selena Gomez have the most elegant design

The French manicure is one of the most elegant and delicate, and it has become everyone’s favorite this 2022, as it goes well in nails short and long.

There are many ways to wear it, but Selena Gómez and Jennifer López have taught us how to wear it in the most flirty and chic way this 2022.

And it is that they have renewed this trend, showing another way of wearing the French manicure, so that it combines with any look.

As we said it goes well in short or long nails, and will combine with everything you wear, making you stand out at any age, from 20 to 50 and more.

JLo and Selena Gomez have the most elegant French manicure of 2022

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez wore a Delicate, elegant, and flirty French manicure, with a pastel pink base.

The famous chose a base different from the nude or with only glitter, and opted for this pastel tone, and on the tips took a line in white tone, wearing the most chic manicure that goes with everything.

Jennifer Lopez

The singer and actress Jennifer López gave classes in elegance with a glamor French Manicure, that combines with any look and goes wonderfully at 50 or more.

JLo wore one base in a milky white tone, and in the middle it had a white tone, but also added a very thin and chic line with silver glitter enamel.

The famous also wore another design minimalist, easy to do, and modern, with a glitter base and a very fine white line on the tips, teaching fashion classes.