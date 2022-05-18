Jesse Eisenberg makes directorial debut with Julianne Moore as lead

american actor Jesse Eisenbergknown for The social network either zombielandhas jumped to the address with When you finish saving the worldfeature film starring Julianne Moore Y finn wolfhard.

The film, a portrait of the complicated relationship between a mother and her son, opened this Wednesday out of competition the critics weekparallel section of Cannes Film Festival which was attended by the director and the two interpreters.

“It is a contemporary dramatic comedy full of humor and sensitivity, with elegant direction and catchy music. He has surrounded himself with actors who had never worked together before and from whom we discovered new facets”, the general delegate of the Week pointed out in her presentation, ava cahan.

Moore is Evelyn, a woman as politically engaged as she is socially awkward, and Wolfhard, who rose to fame with stranger thingsembodies Ziggy, a teenager obsessed with succeeding as a singer and making money out of the 20,000 followers he has on social media.

Rather than collide, their respective universes take a long time to find each other. “I feel very lucky,” said the 38-year-old director about his selection in that parallel section of Cannes dedicated to promoting debut films and discovering new talent.

The film was going to premiere at Sundance until that festival was canceled due to the pandemic and it is also the first released by the production company fruit-treeof the actress Emma Stone and her husband, the screenwriter Dave McCary.

“As an actress I am drawn to the script. It was the first thing I saw and I told myself it was spectacular. And it was even better when I saw her work as a director, ”said Moore, who in 2014 won the award for best female performance at the Cannes Film Festival for Map to the Starsby David Cronenberg.

For 19-year-old Wolfhard, it is his first time at a film festival.

“It is an honor to be in one as well known and respected as Cannes. This is the first film in which I felt that I was becoming an adult, an actor with things to say, ”said the young man, who is currently preparing his first film as a director.

The Critics’ Week, which this year celebrates its 61st edition, will close on May 26 and has in its competition the feature film The packby Colombian Andrés Gómez Pulido.

In its short films section, among others, are the Chilean Diego Céspedes (The creatures that melt in the sun) and the Spanish Estíbaliz Urresola Solaguren (strings) and Anna Fernandez de Paco (Nisam je stigao volkheti).