Jennifer Lopez reveals how Ben Affleck’s “nothing fancy” proposal was

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They announced last week what all their ‘fans’ had been waiting for months. 20 years after their first love story, they will pass through the altar, although it is still unknown when they will do so. What we do know now is how the actor’s curious request was.

It has been thanks to a video that the singer herself has shared with all her followers on her official website, in which she explains all the details: “On Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath)my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed to me,” says an emotional JLo.

“I just looked into his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying to understand the fact that after 20 years this was happening again,” he continued to explain, referring to those two decades that we were talking about in which they were separated.

Perhaps it was not the request expected by her followers, with luxury and in any paradisiacal place, but she managed to leave the artist completely speechless: “I was literally speechless. and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES, of course it’s a YES,'” she reveals.

“I was smiling so big and tears were streaming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and complete. It was nothing fancy. but it was the most romantic thing I could have imagined. Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people vowing to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who had a second chance at true love, “she is done.

A huge green diamond, her favorite color

For the occasion, Ben opted for a ring with a huge green diamond: “It’s my favorite colorIt’s also my lucky color. It will obviously be my lucky color forever. It means a lot when someone thinks of you and loves you and sees you. And it was the most perfect moment,” concluded the New Yorker.