Jennifer Lopez returns to 2021 with the shortest shirt dress of the summer

Because for the artist, the trends of each season are a simple game and she does what she wants with amazing results.

UXIA B. URGOITI

It’s what it takes to be a diva of the greats, that trends are created for you to interpret and play with them as you please. That fashion dictates that skinny jeans are worn, because you put on some ‘overside’ jeans and are so happy because you know that nobody is going to say anything to you. That’s the good thing about Jennifer Lopez, that neither the fashion ‘insiders’ or the editors or stylists can tell her the horrible phrase of ‘that’s not cool’ because if J.Lo wears it, SHE BUGS.

When all the ‘fashion’ manuals of the spring-summer 2022 season talk about ‘cut out’ or boho dresses, leaving the shirt or blazer style as part of the past, as something so 2021 that can only be seen in the pages of the past , the artist from the Bronx goes out with a design of this style in denim fabric through the streets of Los Angeles and devastates. It seems like a fantasy to us, because that gives us the opportunity to show off the design that we bought just a year ago, because if Jennifer can, so can we.

Jennifer López has worn it to go out to eat with her fiancé, Ben Affleck and her mother at a well-known Malibu restaurant. It is such a short design that makes us doubt if it is actually a shirt, so we can say that it is a two in one, as it could be both. Of course, the actress and singer prefers to look like the first thing, always faithful to his sexy and feminine style. What we like the most is the good girl touch that she has and the infinite legs effect that she achieves thanks to super high heels.

If you dare to wear such a short design, a good idea is to wear cycling shorts underneath, to be more comfortable. This way you not only recycle your dress from last year, but also the mini pants that you bought yourself copying the Kardashians and that you never dared to wear alone.

So you know, true divas like J.Lo and you don’t let trends influence them and wear what they want when they want. And if someone tells you something, you know, you just have to tell them that ‘This is how we are from the Bronx’.