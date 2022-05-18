Jason Momoa Vin Diesel Fast X | Which character will Jason Momoa be in Fast & Furious 10?

Jason Momoa is already on the set Fast Xeither fast and furious 10the next installment in the saga of Vin Diesel. And it was the latter who introduced the actor from Aquaman as the new addition to the cast with a video in which they were very complicit on Instagram.

“Jason, what are you doing out here in the car and how have you been feeling?”indicates Diesel, when behind his back he shows that Momoa is on the engine cover of the vehicle that he got for the action scenes.

“How do I feel? I feel amazing, it’s day one. You and me together, friend”reacts also the figure of game of Thronesshowing the rest of the car purple, or lavender as the same actor says.

“I finally got a fast car!”, insists Momoa. While Diesel emphasizes “this is going to be a good one”and Jason insists “it’s going to be great”.

According to Diesel’s publication, filming is in the fifth week of negotiations and they are currently preparing an “intense and new action sequence”.

Which character will Jason Momoa be in Fast & Furious 10?

Until now The character that Momoa will play in the new fiction is unknown, what is known is that he will be one of the villains this time.

This would add to the role that Charlize Theron already has with the cyber-terrorist Cipher, who has survived more than one installment in the franchise.

The incorporation of Momoa to the cast comes after the controversies he has faced Fast Xespecially after director Justin Lin opted out of the project due to on-set issues with Diesel and his position was taken over by Louis Letterrier.