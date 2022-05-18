Jason Momoa shows off to Vin Diesel the car he will use in Fast and Furious 10

fast and furious 10 It has been giving people talk since it was announced last year after the success of Fast 9. Now the movie is on full shooting and from the set comes a video with the veteran of the saga Vin Diesel and the new addition Jason Momoa.

Recently Fast X, which will be the penultimate film in the franchise, was left in check because Justin Lin resigned from directing. Various problems, especially problems with Vin Diesel, prompted the departure of the director who has accompanied the saga since Tokyo Drift (2006). With time in tow like a guillotine, Universal began a search for a director and fortunately they found the ideal profile, that of Louis Leterrier, responsible for the first installments of El Transporter and Now you see me 1 and 2.

Saved the address issue, fast and furious 10 could start recording. This expected tenth part adds a significant number of new stars such as Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Alan Ritchson (Amazon’s Jack Reacher) and the story’s new villain, Jason Momoa (Aquaman).

Now to the delight of the fans, a video arrives that has as protagonists Diesel and Momoa. The hilarious video begins with Vin spotting Jason as he basks on the hood of a flashy vehicle. True to his good humor and vibes, Jason jokes with his co-star that he’s making a new video for “whitesnake“. Jason takes advantage of the moment and shows the car that his character will use, the new bad guy on duty. “I feel amazing, look at my car, I finally have a car from Fast. It matches my nails. It looks great”, highlights Jason.

At the moment the plot of Fast X is kept secret, but it is known that the character of Jason Momoa will make an alliance with the maximum villain of the franchise, Cypherinterpreted by Charlize Theron. It is unknown if he will make his return John Cena like the lost brother Jacob Toretto.

Despite the delays suffered by the film, fast and furious 10 keeps its release date for the May 19, 2023.

