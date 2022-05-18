Jason Momoa shows off to Vin Diesel the car he will use in Fast and Furious 10

fast and furious 10 It has been giving people talk since it was announced last year after the success of Fast 9. Now the movie is on full shooting and from the set comes a video with the veteran of the saga Vin Diesel and the new addition Jason Momoa.

Recently Fast X, which will be the penultimate film in the franchise, was left in check because Justin Lin resigned from directing. Various problems, especially problems with Vin Diesel, prompted the departure of the director who has accompanied the saga since Tokyo Drift (2006). With time in tow like a guillotine, Universal began a search for a director and fortunately they found the ideal profile, that of Louis Leterrier, responsible for the first installments of El Transporter and Now you see me 1 and 2.

