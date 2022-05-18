Jada Pinkett Smith leaves a message after the slap?: “When we think we know…”

JAda Pinkett Smith left an enigmatic message following the recording of a new episode of her show Red Table Talk. Her words come after her husband Will Smith’s famous slap at the Oscars.

Through her official Instagram account, the actress and businesswoman left a long publication, accompanied by images of what will be a preview of the next program.

“There is so much more that lies beneath all of us, that our assumptions and perceptions about others may not match,” he writes Jada Pinkett throughout the message.

Although it is not explicitly explained if the message may be related to that discussion at the gala, many followers have speculated on its possible relationship with that situation.

It also leaves a reflection throughout the text: “When we think we know … we block our opportunity to truly see someone who may need to be seen in a different way than how they present themselves.”

april simpkins will be Jada Pinkett’s guest on Red Table Talk to talk about how he lives his grief after the death of his daughter, the one who was Miss USA Cheslie Kryst.

Kryst, winner of the contest in 2019, was found dead on the sidewalk of the Orion building that was located in Manhattan. The American model and lawyer was 30 years old when that tragic moment occurred.