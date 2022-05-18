J Balvin will launch a wellness app in September to help mental health

As part of the Wall Street Journal’s El Futuro de Todo Festival, J Balvin announced the launch of his OYE app. As an entrepreneur, he worked with Mario Chamorro, happiness activist and virtual education executive, Patrick Dowd, global creative and social impact executive, and Isaac Lee, journalist and media executive, to create a tool that would facilitate access content about mental health to the Spanish-speaking public.

In an interview with journalist Ellie Austin, the singer confessed that he never thought he would suffer from mental health problems and that he is lucky to have the right treatment to balance his brain chemistry. Hence, he has decided to share his experience, to make it visible that anyone can find themselves in this situation, and that he has had the idea of ​​developing this technological tool, to facilitate access to care for those who do not have the same privileges.

Read here: Superga names Emily Ratajkowski as new brand ambassador

It is a Latin American development, which is important for J Balvin, because what is available on the market is in English and the few products that are translated actually give a poorer experience than the one in the native language. . For him, launching the application in Spanish is making it carry part of his DNA and he hopes that the same thing happens with his music, that the success of the development will lead him to cross other borders. He is also available in English and another important feature, within the application, is the use of inclusive language.

In addition to the investors, Carlos López, J Balvin’s personal therapist, and Mari Sierra, an expert in the mind-body connection, work on the application. The tool will offer daily wellness practices to help users change their mood through guided reflection, transform negative emotions into positive thoughts through movement, and improve personal relationships through listening.

OYE will also explore the balance between emotional well-being, physical health and social relationships through audio and video content. Those who sign up before the launch at oye.co will have free access to the service for six months, after which a subscription will be charged.

Also read: Sofía Vergara returns to television with an animated series