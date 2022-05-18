“It’s a big mistake that Kim Kardashian wore it,” says Bob Mackie, Marilyn Monroe’s dress designer | People | Entertainment

Bob Mackie is unstitching the ‘moment Marilyn Monroe‘ from kim kardashian.

The 82-year-old costume designer, who drew the design dress for chiffon column Covered crystals that the late actress wore to sing “Happy Birthday Mr President”just criticized harshly in Entertainment Weekly that the star of the kardashians have worn the garment in the recent Met Gala 2022.

“I think it was a big mistake,” Mackie told the outlet. “Marilyn was a goddess. She a crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. No one shoots like this. And it was made for her. It was designed for her,” he argued. “No one else should be seen in that dress.”

The legendary designer sketched the design in 1962 for jean louiswho famously designed the dress Monroe wore to serenade the then-president John F. Kennedy for his 45th birthday. Monroe died less than three months later.

In order to put on the dress, Kardashian, 41, lost 16 pounds in three weekssince the dress, which was first sent to her on a private plane from the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum in Orlando, Florida, originally it did not fit well and could not be altered.

To get into the suit, Kardashian revealed to Vogue that she had to go on a strict zero-sugar and zero-carb diet, plus a series of other juggling moves, like wearing a sauna suit and more.

She ended up wearing the original dress for only a matter of minutes, long enough to take photos in it on the steps of the Met before changing into a similar dress. “I am extremely respectful of the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit with him or eat with him or risk harming him.”

Historians say the same

Mackie’s comments follow similar sentiments of historians who say Kardashian’s ‘Marilyn moment’ at the Met gala was a lack of respect for the integrity of the dress and its invaluable history.

The Dr. Justine De Youngprofessor of fashion history at the Fashion Institute of Technologyhe told People that the look was “irresponsible and unnecessary”.

“She can, and did, commission a replica that would be indistinguishable from the original,” noted Dr. Young. “Such an iconic piece of American history you shouldn’t risk harm just because of ego and a photo session.

Monroe historian and collector, scott fortneralso shared that the star of Gentlemen prefer blondes wanted him to dress off totally unique for her. “When Marilyn learned that she would be performing at President John F. Kennedy’s birthday gala, she contacted Louis and said, ‘I want you to design a truly historical dress, a dazzling dress that is unique’. She asked it to be a dress that ‘only Marilyn Monroe could wear’Fortner said.

Marilyn stayed nude while the fabric of the dress was literally sculpted to her body to precisely match her every curve. The cloth, which is a gauze souffle flesh colored imported from Francewas strategically layered so I didn’t have to wear underwear” continued the expert.

Fortner added that Monroe’s dress “fitted her perfectly. The dress worn by anyone else will not fit you. In this case, Kim Kardashian’s measurements are somewhat different from Marilyn’s. It’s logical to assume that the fabric and seams were suffering.”

The collector, who witnessed Ripley buying the dress for $4.81 million in 2016, noted that “the age of the dress” is also a “problem”as Monroe wore it in May 1962, so the garment is 60 years old. (AND)

