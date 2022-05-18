Tebas: «Italian football did not grow with Cristiano Ronaldo». The words of the president of La Liga

In Seville, on the sidelines of the match for the Europa League final, Javier Tebas made these statements.

MBAPPE ‘REAL MADRID – «If it arrives it will help us, but it’s not just a question of players. The economic growth of a Liga is not only given by who you can buy. You must have a project behind it. Italy, for example, has had the opportunity, thanks to the government, to have a better statute to buy better players. It happened with Cristiano Ronaldo, and yet it hasn’t grown. You must have an adequate situation, you cannot think of improving only with the players. They can buy anyone: Haaland, Mbappé, Ronaldo. Yet it will not grow. “

SUPERLEGA DECISIONS – “I don’t think anything will happen. Because it would have a not only legal but also a political aspect. I don’t think a ban is necessary, but if one wants to compete in his own cup, he can do it but he has to compete in that. It seems logical to me that he cannot play in all leagues. Does Real Madrid want to compete here? Juve here? Barcelona? But they compete there, not in other competitions ».