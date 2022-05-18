It was developed in an Educational Minecraft Workshop in Tecnoteca

It was aimed at 6th grade students from different educational establishments in the city, in charge of trainers from the Ministry of Science and Technology of the province of Córdoba. It was aimed at 6th grade students from different educational establishments in the city, in charge of trainers from the Ministry of Science and Technology of the province of Córdoba.

The Municipality of San Francisco, through the Secretariat of Modernization together with the Ministry of Science and Technology of the province of Córdoba, held a workshop on Educational Minecraft on Tuesday, which consists of incorporating learning through video match. It was held at the Tecnoteca San Francisco and was aimed at 6th grade students from different educational establishments in the city, led by trainers from the Ministry of Science and Technology of the province of Córdoba. “The idea is to insert these students in the first steps of what is programming, through a software that is Educational Minecraft. This activity is part of what are the activities and content that we are carrying out in Tecnoteca and for what which the Ministry of Science and Technology of the province of Córdoba is accompanying us”, said the General Director of Modernization Javier Castelli. For his part, from the Department of Science Dissemination and Teaching of the Ministry of Science and Technology, its manager, Javier Martín, stated: “This is part of the activities carried out by the Department of Science Dissemination and Teaching of the Ministry of Science and Technology Our main objective is to bring science and technology closer to all the inhabitants of the province of Córdoba”. Likewise, the provincial representative thanked the municipality for its accompaniment in the development of the different proposals and assured that other activities will continue to be carried out jointly. Come in province and municipality.

