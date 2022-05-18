Investor ruined by a cryptocurrency goes to the house of its creator

The cryptocurrency market is not going through its best moment. Photo: Getty Images.

This investor had lost more than two million dollars due to the collapse of Luna

Desperate, he went to the home of Do Kwon, co-founder of the company behind the currency

Threads have been posted on cryptocurrency forums to prevent suicides

Extreme despair. This is the only thing that can be said about a disturbing event that has fully affected the founder of the Luna cryptocurrency: an investor who had lost everything came to his house and even talked to his wife.

Saving the enormous distances, the magnitude of the matter is similar to that the owner of a damaged Tesla and whose failure has lost millions, shows up at Elon Musk’s house and comes to speak to his wife at the door.

According to the Korean news agency Yonhap, the incident took place last week in Seoul and at the home of the co-founder of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon, the brand behind the Luna cryptocurrency. After what happened, the family has asked for police protection.

As you know, this token that gives stability to the Terra UST cryptocurrency —considered, until then, a safe value by investors— completely collapsed, losing a whopping 99% of its value and without giving its investors time to react. The monetary losses are estimated at 30,000 million dollars and took place in the record time of one week, fully affecting its more than half a million investors spread across the globe. This sudden drop has also had a domino effect on other cryptocurrencies, whose value has been affected by the disaster. What exactly has happened?

The ‘Lehman brothers’ of cryptocurrencies

We are not going to go into the technicalities or dissect the mechanisms that relate Luna to UST (for that, we recommend that you follow this thread), but to reduce it to absurdity, we will say that Luna is a token that supports or gives stability to a cryptocurrency, Terra UST, which until now was a safe haven for investors.

If you want to get to the point and to understand it quickly, this collapse has had a mechanism of action very similar to another one that you know well: Lehman Brothers. On that occasion, subprime loans (popularly known as ‘junk mortgages’) were the vector of growth in an economy in which, without real support, everything is fine if it continues to rise. On the contrary, if there is continued pressure to sell its assets, the collapse is devastating.

In the case of subprime, high-risk mortgages were sustained by a real estate bubble, and with regard to Luna, something similar has happened: this token has supported a system based on the growth of Terra UST and has worked well until that a change in profit expectations in this cryptocurrency (the Anchor protocol limited the ‘interest’ that could be earned by investing in it), caused a selling trend that ultimately ended in panic.

From this point on, you know how this works: it’s like a big snowball in free fall and save yourself. This collapse turned millionaires into beggars in a matter of hours, and this brings us to the event in Seoul.

“Is your husband at home?”

The drama in thousands of investors who lost everything was evident and threads began to be published in the cryptocurrency forums to avoid suicides.

In desperation, one of these investors decided to go one step further than sitting at home crying and cursing the moment he decided to invest in this piece of paper: locating the address of one of its founders and showing up there. No sooner said than done. Last week, the doorbell rang at Kwon’s home in the ‘hipster neighborhood’ of the Korean capital, Seongsu-dong. Kwon’s wife opened the door to find an out of his mind man who asked if her husband was at her house. From this point we do not know very well what was the face (or the response) of his wife, but the investor left the home at full speed.

Apparently, this investor had lost more than 2 million dollars due to the collapse of Luna, and after being detained and questioned by the Korean police, he later declared in the media that Kwon should take responsibility for the losses. Beyond this, this investor indicated that the founder of the cryptocurrency should be tried for the deaths resulting from the fall of Luna. Kwon has admitted that his system has failed and despite this he does not throw in the towel: Terraform Labs is working hard to keep UST and Luna active despite the crash.

