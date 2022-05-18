Influur, startup that connects influencers and brands

Mexico May 17._ Alessandra Angelini, Valeria Angelini, Paula Coleman and Estefany Oliveira founded Influur, an online platform that allows brands and influencers to easily contact each other to work on projects.

According to the company, in April it received $5 million in a seed investment round led by venture capital fund Point72 Ventures.

Other investors include actress Sofía Vergara, singer Thalía, music impresario Tommy Mottola, talent manager Luis Balager, and firms Magma Partners, H20 Capital, Latin We, and Lound and Live.

Currently, the beta version of the Influur platform is available in the United States, Mexico and six other Latin American countries.

talents

Although its name may infer that it is a platform focused on influencers, Oliveira, who is also the company’s Chief Influencer Officer, explained that the platform is for anyone who works in the creative area and wants to live off their talents through social networks.

“We firmly believe that there is no number for you to consider yourself an influencer. Even a person with 1,000 or 2,000 followers has some kind of influence in your life,” she said.

There are two ways a brand or individual can create their profile on Influur. The first is to receive an invitation code from someone who is already on the platform, so its popularity has been “word of mouth”.

The other way is to go to their website and fill out their pre-registration form, so that later Influur can give you access to their application. The founders of the company explained that their team validates these records every day, mainly based on whether they are true brands or influencers.