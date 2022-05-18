I was a party animal…until I realized I wanted to stay married to Nicole Kidman, reveals Keith Urban

As one of America’s biggest music stars, there’s little in show business that Keith Urban hasn’t seen.

From parties to battles with alcohol and drugs, the country rocker has spent three decades on top.

But now he enjoys a much more sedate lifestyle with his wife of 16 years, Hollywood star Nicole Kidman.

And acknowledging his more turbulent past, the now all-time Grammy winner says, “I still make some weird mistakes, but nothing like I’ve done in the past, and these days I see them coming before it all implodes.”

Explaining how he maintains a successful family life with Nicole and their two children while on tour, Keith, 54, says: “The work-life balance is never really achieved, it’s maintained.

“It can easily get out of control. I have learned a lot about how to correct them. Many years ago I never corrected things until it was too late, but now I see it starting to die down and I’m much better at spotting it before it implodes.”

A rising star, he checked into rehab multiple times, but made one last trip to the famed Betty Ford Clinic in 2006, just months after marrying the Northman actress, also 54.

It turned out to be a huge turning point, as Keith jokes after a concert that he won’t be joining me for a night on the tiles because “I’d like to stay married.”

‘I made mistakes’

He adds, “I guess I used to do something where I worked out the ramifications of what I was doing and then decided if it was worth it, and most of the time I decided that it was going to be that way despite the problems I would have.” cause.

“I’d say, ‘I know this is going to cause this problem, but it’s going to be a lot of fun. At night I hate myself during the day, it’s so true. But the next morning I can’t find myself anywhere, it’s totally inexplicable.

“So these days I don’t religiously do anything to live healthier, I just do what I have to do so I can live the life I want to live. Nothing more and nothing less.

“I want to be able to play for hours on stage effortlessly and still feel good the next day.”

Keith hopes he is now setting a good example for his daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11, whether they decide to follow in their parents’ footsteps into show business or not.

The New Zealand-born singer, who moved with his parents to Queensland, Australia, when he was two years old, adds: “Life is so different today. I’m trying to set a good example for the kids, but I still don’t know if I’m doing it right.

“I’ve made so many mistakes, but you have to figure out what works for you. My message to them is to always do whatever you’re passionate about, I don’t care, as long as you work hard for it.

“Both Nic and I work very hard. For me, it was like paying dues twice. I worked my way through the clubs in Australia to get a record deal, and then I moved to the US and had to start over from the bottom.

“Fortunately things worked out for the second time. I did other jobs along the way. I worked in a warehouse renting lighting equipment to other bands, but I just wanted to play.

“He wasn’t good at anything else.”

But of her healthier lifestyle, she adds: “I don’t lecture people on things at all. I want people to come to my shows and enjoy their night.

“They don’t come to hear me tell them what to do, and they all have to do what’s right for them.”

Keith has been in the UK for his successful sold-out tour, with his latest single Nightfalls enjoying wide airplay, after a long Covid-imposed break from the road.

In addition to his music, he has also become a regular face on television talent shows including American Idol and The Voice in Australia, a move triggered by throat surgery that kept him away from the stage.

He says: “I never saw television as part of my plan.

“First it was in Australia. They were about to launch The Voice there and it was around 2011.

“I had just had vocal surgery, so it was one of those serendipitous moments where they were like, ‘Would you like to come over and do this?’ My first thought was ‘no’, but then I felt like I wanted to fill that time.

“On that show, more than the other formats, you get real one-on-one time with talented people trying to make it, so you can develop some people and create this vibe and really help. That was it.

“It was also a way for people to see a different side of me: when you’re on TV, viewers feel like they know you a little bit.”

‘Negative, negative, negative’

Despite his success on screen, Keith is now firmly focused on his music career, which has produced 30 number 1 hits worldwide.

He has also become a serial collaborator, enjoying chart success with megastars like Taylor Swift, Pink and Carrie Underwood, while earning a staggering 19 Grammy nominations, winning four, plus 13 Grammy Awards. Country Music and four American Music Awards.

But an unplanned two-year break due to Covid restrictions canceling his busy schedule led him back into the studio at his Nashville home, where he felt “stuck.”

Keith explains: “I found myself feeling really stuck and just negative, negative, negative.

“I had all this time to finish my record, but I couldn’t have anyone coming to the house with the lockdown. I was in a rut.”

Keith, whose father, Robert, died of cancer in 2015, adds: “I called this friend of mine, a really good, older, wiser guy, who I often call for advice.

“He is not a professional, just a close friend. I no longer have my dad, who he would have called when he was younger. It’s important to have some elders in his life.

“I talked for a long time and all of a sudden he said, ‘All you’ve done is tell me what you can’t do, you haven’t said anything about what you can.’

“I said I could go and work on this new thing in my studio, and all of a sudden it spun around in my mind and I made this record.

“I’m trying to spend as much time as possible getting out there. I don’t always drive it, but I’m doing the best I can these days.”

