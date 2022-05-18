I tried Selena Gomez’s $ 1 mascara makeup – it made me look like I did my lashes professionally

SINGER-ACTRESS Selena Gomez has an easy way to apply mascara on tough lower lashes and won’t leave you with mascara-stained eyes.

Social media influencer Hayley Bui has tried the hack herself and it’s the perfect way to make sure your mascara is distributed everywhere.

3

Grabbing a pair of oblique tweezers, Bui began work on a video shared with his 1.8 million followers on TikTok.

She dabbed the tweezers on the black mascara wand, then used the tweezers to work on each individual lower lash.

Grabbing one lash at a time, the mascara on the tweezers was applied to each lash.

When she finished, Bui was left with mess-free lashes that looked like they could be professionally handled by an eyelash technician.

The people in the comments section loved the hack.

“It looks so good on you,” wrote one person.

“I do it for my upper lashes! I learned that from the K-pop idols, he’s so cute, ”wrote another.

If you’re looking for makeup to help you get through the summer, beauty editor Jacqueline Kilikita has revealed how she makes her lashes look full without makeup.

He stated, “People are ditching petroleum jelly mascara and an eyelash curler, saying it’s like an eyelash lift. So, I had to try it myself ”.

You will simply have to rub some petroleum jelly on the soft rubber pad of the curler and press on the lashes as you normally would for about 10-15 seconds.

While doing this, or right after, be sure to brush your lashes with a spoolie wand.

“The result is so good. The product even made my lashes darker and thicker, ”Kilikita said.

Thanks to its light weight, Kilikita said she didn’t even feel the petroleum jelly and the effects lasted for hours.

“Just be careful not to put yourself in the eye,” he cautioned.

Kilikita also said you should put petroleum jelly directly on the curler rather than directly on the lashes to avoid lumps.

3