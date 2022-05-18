“I had a relationship with pornography that was not good for me”: Jada Pinkett Smith reveals that due to her addictions she used to watch these movies up to 5 times a day | People | Entertainment

Will Smith’s wife’s youth is a portrait of difficulties and challenges. When she was very young she faced a struggle with addictions that she adopted and that she was able to overcome with years of rehabilitation and self-awareness. Jada Pinkett Smith took her time and thus she revealed to the four winds, those stormy years of her youth.

The impasse between the protagonist of “I am Legend” and Chris Rock at the last Oscars 2022 ceremony, triggered a series of episodes in the marriage of these Hollywood celebrities that put on the table the experiences they have had to overcome in order to have life current.

The actor was seen in India, in his first appearance after the painful moment that impacted his career in Hollywood. And although many insisted that it was a “spiritual escape”, the portal of the newspaper As, assures that it was a family trip that was already planned and it was Jada who insisted on not suspending it, and taking it as a “disconnection”.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s addictive past

From the Red Table Talk program directed by Jada Pinkett Smith, the actress brings to light the dark events that have marked the days of the Smith clan. And so it was that the public knew the stage that she described as “unhealthy” when she tried not to have intimacy to heal her addictions to unbridled sex.

In a chapter in 2019, the actress said that she was addicted to pornography, alerting her followers about this pathology in which anyone can fall, when they take it as an escape route, El Universal published.

He pointed out the times when he turned to her, in that world in which he lived without thinking how to get out. “She was unhealthy what she did, I had a relationship with pornography that was not good for me, I have come to consume it five times a day,” he mentioned in her harsh account.

Jada Pinckett Smith explained with complete transparency that the term “addiction” and all that it implies cannot be misrepresented, since she assures that it is not a concept to be used “lightly”.

According to the movie star, she went through some terrible years before marrying Will Smith in which she used drugs and was also a woman who had compulsive sex.

Faced with this reality, he wanted to put a brake on it and one of the solutions he found was abstinence. However, not everything was positive, because in that search for solutions she took pornography as an unsuccessful escape.

“I wanted to practice abstinence, and that led me to establish an unhealthy relationship with what I was looking at, I felt empty,” she said sadly.

In that episode, she explained that she had touched on this same topic with her daughter Willow, who accompanies her on the show, where the young woman also said that she had her first approach to pornography at the age of 11, through a social network.

“I remember the first time I went into Willow’s Tumblr… She was very hands-on, she said, ‘I go to my Tumblr page, but as we go to the Tumblr page, you’ll see a lot of things. This has nothing to do with me. I was like, ‘it’s fine’ ”, Pinkett assured in the middle of her anecdote.

These revelations are added to those already mentioned by Jada, that she never wanted to marry Will Smith, and that she did so under pressure from her mother, on December 31, 1997 in Baltimore, Maryland. (AND)

