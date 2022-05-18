Share

Huawei has launched the Mate Xs 2 in Spain and it will be available for purchase next month for less than 2,000 euros.

Huawei has made official the arrival on the global market of its most ambitious folding smartphone to date. The Huawei Mate Xs 2 now lands in Spain.

This is the new generation of the brand’s large-format folding smartphone, launched in China just a few weeks ago. Stands out for being the thinnest and lightest model in the familyweighing only 255 grams.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 in Spain: available in June for 1999 euros

Huawei Mate Xs 2, technical sheet Characteristic Dimensions Taken off: 156.5 x 139.3 x 5.4mm

Creased: 156.5 x 75.5 x 11.1mm

255 grams Screen 7.8-inch OLED

2480 x 2200 pixels (424 ppi)

Refresh rate up to 120 Hz

HDR Processor Snapdragon 888 4G

Adreno 670 GPU RAM 8/12GB LPDDR5 Operating system EMUI 12 based on Android 11 Storage 256/512 GB UFS 3.1

Expandable by NM card up to 256 GB cameras rear:

-50MP f/1.8

-13MP Ultra Wide Angle f/2.2

-8 MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom f / 2.4 with OIS

Frontal

-10.7 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2 Battery 4600mAh

Huawei SuperCharge 66W fast charge Others – Fingerprint reader on the screen

– USB 3.1 Type C

– Stereo speakers

– nanoSIM + eSIM

-Bluetooth 5.2

– Infrared sensor

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is a slight update to the Huawei Mate Xs, introducing a slightly updated look, with a leather-finished back available in white or black. His body is only thick 5.4 millimeters when it is unfolded.

The device screen has 7.8 inches and makes use of AMOLED technology, with a refresh rate of 120 hertz. It is possible to fold it through its central part thanks to an improved hinge, which transforms the device into a smartphone of conventional format.

It is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G platform, and in Europe it can be purchased in a single configuration, with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

Huawei has opted for a camera system consisting of a 50 MP True-Chroma sensor with a lens powered by Huawei XD Optics technology. It is backed by the HUAWEI XD Fusion Pro True-Chroma imaging engine, 10-channel multispectral sensor, and P3 full-gamut color calibration with more than 2,000 colors.

Also, we found a 13 megapixel camera with ultra wide angle lensand an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with a 3x zoom lens.

In Europe, The Huawei Mate Xs 2 can be purchased from June, at an official price of 1999 euros.

