how to see how many kills you have in fortnite

Battle Royale is a curious video game genre because it rewards players who play well, but at the same time its dynamic means that anyone can win. So, the best way to know how good you are at a game like Fortnite is not by seeing how many games you have won, but how many deaths or kills you have made in the game.

Fortnite keeps track of how many kills all of its players have made, but it doesn’t show it to the public. Don’t bother looking within the game settings for this stat because you won’t find it. To know how many kills you have accumulated in Fortnite you have to use an application called Fortnite Tracker. Then we will teach you how to use it and everything you can do with it.

Find out how many kills you have achieved in Fortnite



To see how many kills you have in Fortnite, follow these steps:

Go to the Fortnite Tracker web page.

enter your username on Epic Games, PlayStation Network or Xbox Live in the text box that appears in the foreground.

in the text box that appears in the foreground. The page will then show you all of your Fortnite stats. Default, you will see the number of kills you have done since you first started playing. If you want, you can click on Last 30 either Last 7 to see only the kills you have made in the last month or in the last week, respectively. You can too filter by platform, chapter etc. further down you can see your kills in Solo, Duos modes and others separately. At the bottom, in the section Recent Matches you will get a breakdown of the kills you have achieved in your last games.

Note that these statistics are updated every 3 minutesso you have to wait a moment after finishing a match in Fortnite to see how many kills you have achieved.

