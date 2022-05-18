How much is Tom Cruise’s fortune

american actor Tom Cruise He is one of the most recognized stars in Hollywood and at 59 years old he is more relevant than ever. In a few days ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (sequel to the 1986 film) will be released in theaters around the world and the actor is promoting the film from city to city.

Among the fans of the American actor, the doubt arose about how much the fortune by Cruise. The specialized page Celebrity Net Worth was in charge of doing the calculations and concluded that the fortune of the actor exceeds 600 million dollars.

In the last three decades, Cruise has starred in a host of commercial tanks that have blown up the box office. Cruise began acting after suffering a knee injury that kept him off the wrestling team in high school. It was then that he joined his school’s drama club.

Top Gun is one of Tom Cruise’s greatest hits.

After finishing high school, Cruise he moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. He got his big jump to fame in 1983 when he got the leading role in the movie ‘Risky Business’.

The next big hit Cruise went with ‘top gun‘ in 1986, a film that grossed $356 million. She then made it big with her performance in ‘Rain Man’ in 1989, for which she got her first Oscar nomination.

Related news

Cruise He then found great success with the ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie series, the first film of which grossed over $450 million worldwide.

The American actor has participated in 49 films, of which more than 20 have grossed more than 100 million dollars worldwide. Cruise He has been married three times, to actresses Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.

Cruise He was married to Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. The couple had a daughter named Suri. Cruise he already had $250 million and made Holmes sign a prenuptial agreement to protect his fortune. After divorcing, the actor agreed to pay $400,000 a year to support Suri for 12 years. That is, about 5 million dollars.

how he made his fortune

Cruise he earned $75,000 for his participation in Risky Business. Two years later, her salary had risen to $500,000 a movie and she was paid $2 million to star in Top Gun.

He went on to earn $3 million for Cocktail, $9 million for Days of Thunder, $13 million for Far and Away, and $12 million for A Few Good Men and The Firm. For her leading role in ‘Interview with the Vampire’ she earned 15 million dollars.

Thanks to the fact that he got a credit as a producer, Cruise He earned $70 million for the first Mission: Impossible movie and $75 million more for Mission: Impossible 3.

Nevertheless, the movies with which he made the most money They were ‘Mission Impossible 2’ and ‘War of the Worlds’, with which he took 100 million dollars in each one.

Between 1983 and 2011, Cruise he earned $445 million from his movie salary. Between 2011 and 2019, she earned approximately $300 million more, bringing her total earnings to $745 million throughout his career.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!