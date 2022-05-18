How Denzel Washington Led Top Gun: Maverick Star Glen Powell Risks Hollywood Career

You may be familiar with Glen Powell from movies like Everybody wants some!!, hidden figures Y Set it upor maybe you remember his time as Chad Radwell in the TV series scream queens, but in a few weeks, your recognition will increase. Powell is part of Top Gun: Maverick‘s and naturally being able to act alongside Tom Cruise would be a huge deal for any actor. However, when it comes to Powell’s Hollywood endeavors, he has Denzel Washington to thank for taking his acting career west.

One of Glen Powell’s first films was The great debaters, which Denzel Washington starred in and directed. This was the second time that Washington took the reins at the helm, having previously done so in 2002. antonio fisherman, and saw potential in Powell to take his performance to the next level. Powell reminded EW:

Denzel was the guy who said, ‘Hey, I think you really should give it a try.’

The great debaters was Glen Powell’s fourth film, having made his theatrical debut in Spy Kids 3-D: Endgameand then appeared in The Wendell Baker Story Y FAST FOOD NATION. After hearing encouraging words from Denzel Washington while playing Preston Whittington, Powell decided to go to Los Angeles, and his film and television credits in the years immediately following included small roles in The dark knight rises, the mercenaries 3, Rizzoli and islands Y NCIS. Since then, Powell has graduated to larger roles and Top Gun: Maverick it is possibly his biggest film appearance to date. If Powell hadn’t listened to Washington about bringing his talent to Hollywood, who knows where his acting career might have ended up?

Glen Powell stars Top Gun: Maverick as Hangman (he originally auditioned for the role of Rooster), one of the Top Gun graduates whom Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell directs for a special assignment. because he took longer Dissident arrive than expected, that has given Powell more time to promote the upcoming film. Earlier in 2020, the actor shared which of his scenes in the sequel will be made into a gif, and in late April, he opened up about what it was like working with Tom Cruise during production. Since it won’t be long until Dissident is released to the public, I wonder if Powell invited Denzel Washington to an early screening as a thank you for the wonderful advice he gave him all those years ago.

Tom Cruise joins Top Gun: Maverick by Val Kilmer’s Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, who is now the commander of the US Pacific Fleet. The lineup of new faces accompanying Glen Powell includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbara, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, and Manny Jacinto. tron: legacyJoseph Kosinski directed the sequel, and Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie worked on the script.

Top Gun: Maverick premiered at CinemaCon on April 28 and presented a world premiere in San Diego on May 4; regular moviegoers will be able to see it from May 27. The sequel will also be available to Paramount+ subscribers after a while exclusively in theaters.