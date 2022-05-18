How Denzel Washington Led Top Gun: Maverick Star Glen Powell Risks Hollywood Career

You may be familiar with Glen Powell from movies like Everybody wants some!!, hidden figures Y Set it upor maybe you remember his time as Chad Radwell in the TV series scream queens, but in a few weeks, your recognition will increase. Powell is part of Top Gun: Maverick‘s and naturally being able to act alongside Tom Cruise would be a huge deal for any actor. However, when it comes to Powell’s Hollywood endeavors, he has Denzel Washington to thank for taking his acting career west.

One of Glen Powell’s first films was The great debaters, which Denzel Washington starred in and directed. This was the second time that Washington took the reins at the helm, having previously done so in 2002. antonio fisherman, and saw potential in Powell to take his performance to the next level. Powell reminded EW:

Denzel was the guy who said, ‘Hey, I think you really should give it a try.’

