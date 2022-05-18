Hollywood loses its stars

Although seeing them on red carpets and big productions one forgets, acting in movies is still a job. It is true that working as a Hollywood megastar guarantees fame and a huge dollar account, however, celebrities are still ordinary people with an unusual job and like any mortal, they also dream of a retirement that allows them to do what they want. they want, when and how they want The following are some of those stars who, upon retiring, have extinguished themselves prematurely from the firmament of cinema.

BRUCE WILLIS

His family’s social media announcement went viral. His health condition prevents him from continuing in acting. “She was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting her cognitive abilities. As a result of this Bruce is walking away from the career that has meant so much to him,” wrote Demi Moore and her daughters.

Age: 67 years

Movies: 147

Iconic: Die Hard (1988)

Last work: Fortress 3 (2023)

JIM CARREY

Known for his humor in the movies, he revealed that he has new plans in his life. “Well, I’m retiring… I like my quiet life and I love putting paint on canvas. I really love my spiritual life and feel like I have enough. I have done enough. I am enough,” he recently told TV Access.

Age: 60 years

Movies: 49

Iconic: The Mask (1994)

Last work: Sonic (2020-Dubbing)

SANDRA BULLOCK

The actress announced that she plans to take a break to dedicate herself to her children Louis and Laila. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she explained that she needed to be “in the place that makes me happiest.” “I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and family,” she explained.

Age: 57 years

Movies: 48

Iconic: Top Speed ​​(1994)

Last work: (Reborn, 2023)

CAMERON DIAZ

He was the star of the 90s and 2000s dedicating himself to comedy and romance. In 2014, she confessed her desire to take a break from the industry, but in 2018, she went from “rest” to official retirement. “I’m not promoting any movie and I don’t have to give anything to anyone. I’m not going to do it anymore, I’m going to live my life,” she said.

Age: 49 years

Movies: 43

Iconic: My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Last work: Agent: Century 21 (2017)

DANIEL DAY-LEWIS

The actor had just turned 60 when he decided to retire from acting. Daniel’s representatives explained that it was a “personal decision”, but that he was “immensely grateful to all his collaborators and to all the public during all these years”.

Age: 65 years

Movies: 21

Iconic: Lincoln (2012)

Last work: The invisible thread (2017)

MEG RYAN

She decided to step away from acting in 2019, explaining that her career made her feel drained. She “she felt that, in a crazy way, as an actress, she was burning stages of life. I didn’t feel like I knew enough about myself or the world to reflect that as an actress. I felt isolated,” she told the New York Times.

Age: 60 years

Movies: 35

Iconic: An Angel in Love (1998)

Last work: Ithaca (2015)

AMANDA BYNES

The actress fell into a public collapse, and seeing her mental health damaged, she began to fight for a new career. She began to break through with a fashion line in 2007 and enrolled in the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2014. Four years later she graduated and vowed to turn her life away from acting.

Age: 36 years

Movies: 12

Iconic: Alone by Accident (2005)

Last work: Rumors and lies (2010)

There are several mature actors who chose a retirement that would allow them to be remembered as myths

GENE HACKMAN

Retired: 2004

Age: 74 years

JACK NICHOLSON

Retired: 2010

Age: 73 years

SEAN CONNERY

Retired: 2003

Age: 73 years