history of a ticket” leads the film premieres – Diario El Ciudadano and the Region

As every week, the cinema billboard receives new films that renew the offer in local complexes. In this case, among the novelties, the Argentine film Franklin: story of a banknote, which features the performances of the talented Sofía Gala Castiglione together with Germán Palacios and which presents the first film participation of the musician L-Gante.

In addition, they will meet the weight of talent in which Nicolas Cage plays himself; the musical film that invites you to immerse yourself in the celebration of the release of the album scaled and icy by the duo Twenty One Pilots (Twenty One Pilots cinema experience); the North American remake of the Belgian film memories of a murderer that will be seen under the title murderer without memory, and Polish production dolce fine giornata, by Jacek Borcuch.

“Franklin: Story of a Ticket”

Under the direction of Lucas Vivo García Lagos and with the leading performances of Sofía Gala, Germán Palacios and Luis Brandoni, it is known Franklin: story of a banknote, an Argentine suspense drama that also features the special participation of renowned musician L-Gante in his debut on the big screen.

The film follows the story of a former wrestler and a prostitute as they try to break free from a criminal organization. Rogue boxing promoters, crooked cops, violent drug dealers, and incompetent amateur thieves fight for money and survival as they search for a winning lottery ticket. The production can be seen in local cinema complexes Showcase, Hoyts, Monumental Y From the center.

“The Weight of Talent”

With performances by Nicolas Cage and Demi Moore, The weight of talent by Tom Gormican, is presented as an American action comedy that follows, nothing more and nothing less, than actor Nicolas Cage himself.

The cash-strapped star agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super-fan’s birthday party, but he’s actually a CIA informant, since the billionaire fan is a drug lord and lands a role. in a Tarantino movie. The production, in which the actor who shone between the 80s and 90s somehow parodied himself, will be available at different times in theaters Showcase, Hoyts, Monumental Y From the center.

“Twenty One Pilots cinema experience”

This Thursday, fans of Grammy Award-winning duo Twenty One Pilots are invited to the movies for an epic album release celebration. Scaled And Icy, that the band announced in 2021. As announced on the band’s page, the production invites you to enjoy the images of the presentation with sound and video remastered for the big screen, and with unpublished material.

“The Twenty One Pilots cinematic experience immerses you in the eclectic catalog and imagination of music’s most creative artists,” they announce about the film directed by Jason Zada. Music production will be available in the complexes showcase Y Hoyts.

“Assassin with no memory”

Directed by Martín Campbell, it is known murderer without memory, an action film of American origin whose original title is Memory. Starring Liam Neeson, Monica Bellucci and Guy Pearce, the film is an American remake of the Belgian film memories of a murderer.

In this version, Neeson plays a hitman who discovers that he has become the prey after refusing to complete a previous job requested by a dangerous criminal organization. The production will be seen in the complexes Showcase, Hoyts, Monumental Y From the center.

“Dolce fine giornata”

The movie Dolce fine giornata follows Nobel Prize winner Marie Linde (Krystyna Janda), a free-spirited Polish-Jewish woman living with her family in Tuscany, and having a secret affair with a young Egyptian who owns a nearby beach hotel. When a horrific event shakes the foundations of their lives, Marie sets out to resist the hysteria that has erupted around her. Determined to change things, and taking advantage of the fact that she receives a local award, she Marie delivers a speech that creates authentic chaos on a personal and social level for which she was not prepared. Directed by Jacek Borcuch and starring Krystyna Janda, Kasia Smutniak and Antonio Catania, this drama of Polish origin will be seen in the complexes showcase Y From the center.

