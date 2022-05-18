Hear More of Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’ in New ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Trailer

The latest trailer for Where The Crawdads Sing has shared a great sneak peek of Taylor Swift’s new song, “Carolina.”

Back in March, it was revealed that Swift had written an all-new song for the upcoming film adaptation of Delia Owens’ best-selling 2018 novel, starring Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The film will hit theaters on July 15, and it’s unclear when the full version of ‘Carolina’ will be available.

In a March post announcing the existence of “Carolina” and discussing her relationship to the film, Swift said, “Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I completely lost myself in when I read it years ago. I knew there was a movie in the works starring the incredible Daisy Edgar Jones and produced by the brilliant Reese Witherspoon, I knew I wanted to be in it from a musical standpoint.”

“I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ on my own and asked my friend Aaron Dessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal that lived up to this hypnotic story.”

Hear more of “Carolina” in the new Where The Crawdads Sing trailer below.

Separately, Swift last week shared “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” another track from her reworking of the 2014 album “1989.”

On social media, Swift has announced the arrival of the song: “This Love (My version!) is out & I’m currently reliving the 1989 tour in my head and spiraling, it’s fine.”

This comes after the song was teased in the trailer for the new Amazon Prime series The Summer I Turned Pretty. Sharing the clip on social media, Swift revealed that the re-recorded track would be released in its entirety at a later date, writing, “I’ve always been so proud of this song.”

It is the second re-recorded track from ‘1989’ that Swift has released, following ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’ in September last year. She has yet to confirm if more songs from “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” or even the entire re-recorded album, are on the way.

Swift decided to re-record several of her old albums following the sale of her original recordings by Scooter Braun and her company to a private equity firm. In April of last year she shared the first of her re-recorded albums with “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”. Months later, it was followed by “Red (Taylor’s Version),” which featured a ten-minute version of “All Too Well” and the song’s accompanying short film, starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink.