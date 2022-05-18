Harry Styles Experienced The Epiphany Of His Music Career When Billie Eilish Rose To Fame

Harry Styles had an epiphany about his music career when Billie Eilish shot to stardom.

The As It Was singer felt that he and his One Direction bandmates were exciting young stars at their peak between 2010 and 2016, and when Billie became famous in 2019, Harry realized that he could no longer be described. that way.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the 28-year-old said he was grateful to the Bad Guy hitmaker for growing him out of his desire to be a newcomer and just put in the effort to make good music.

“Being in the band, I always felt that we were very young. We were very young, and it was exciting because we were fun young people,” he explained. “And I had a moment where I saw (Eilish) do this (shoot herself) at such a young age where I felt like ‘I’m not that young anymore.’ And for a while it was, ‘How do you play that game of staying exciting?’ And I had a moment where I felt like… ‘You’re not always going to be the young one,’ I said, ‘Okay. I would like to really think about who I would like to be as a musician. .’»

While Harry has met the 20-year-old a couple of times, he hasn’t told her how “incredibly grateful” he is to her for freeing him from the previous confines of his career.

“She’s so much younger than me and there’s no point in me saying, ‘Okay, how do I get back in?'” he admitted. “She totally broke the spell for me in a way that I’m so grateful for,” she continued. “She just let me go. It’s so extremely freeing to say, ‘I just want to make good music.’ That’s it. That’s what I want to do. And everything else is what it will be. And that’s it”.